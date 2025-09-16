Fuel Prices Jump 9% Despite Global Oil Drops

Ghanaian consumers face a harsh reality this Tuesday as petroleum product prices surge dramatically across the country, with diesel projected to increase by 9.41% to GH₵14.08 per litre according to industry projections released Monday evening.

The Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies has warned that despite international petroleum markets recording significant declines, Ghana’s rapidly depreciating currency has transformed what should have been price relief into substantial increases at the pump. While global petrol prices dropped 2.52%, diesel fell 4.12%, and LPG declined 2.69%, the cedi’s depreciation has outweighed these declines, creating an unavoidable price shock for millions of Ghanaians.

The currency crisis driving these increases tells a sobering story of Ghana’s economic challenges. The USD/GHS exchange rate has seen the Ghanaian Cedi weaken by 12.87% over the past month, with the local currency now trading at levels that make imported petroleum products significantly more expensive despite favorable international market conditions.

Industry analysts point to a concerning trend where Ghana cannot benefit from global oil price reductions due to persistent currency instability. This disconnect between international market gains and domestic pricing reality highlights the economy’s vulnerability to forex pressures, particularly as the country approaches the traditionally high-demand festive season.

Petrol prices are expected to rise by 3.98% to an average of GHS 13.61 per litre, up from the current GHS 13.09, while liquefied petroleum gas faces a 7.65% increase. These projections from the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers represent the steepest fuel price increases Ghana has experienced in recent months, with diesel bearing the heaviest burden of the currency-driven surge.

The timing proves particularly challenging as transport operators and businesses prepare for increased activity during the upcoming festive season. Commercial vehicle operators, already struggling with rising operational costs, now face the prospect of either absorbing substantial fuel cost increases or passing them directly to consumers through higher transport fares.

Economic observers note that Ghana’s fuel pricing predicament exemplifies broader structural challenges facing the economy. While international oil markets have provided relief through lower prices, the benefits evaporate before reaching Ghanaian consumers due to the cedi’s persistent weakness against major international currencies.

The ripple effects extend beyond direct fuel costs, with economists warning that transportation price increases inevitably translate into higher costs for goods and services across the economy. Food prices, already under pressure from various economic factors, face additional upward momentum as transport costs surge.

Market watchers suggest that without decisive intervention to stabilize the cedi, Ghanaians may continue experiencing fuel price increases even during periods of global oil market stability. This creates an environment where domestic fuel pricing becomes increasingly disconnected from international petroleum market fundamentals.

The current situation underscores Ghana’s urgent need for comprehensive economic reforms that address currency stability alongside energy sector challenges. As consumers brace for higher fuel costs this Tuesday, the broader question remains whether policy interventions can restore the link between global oil market benefits and domestic price relief.