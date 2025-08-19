Fuel Prices Hold Steady for Ghana Drivers as Global Markets Shift

Ghanaian drivers are seeing a welcome period of stability at the fuel pumps this week.

Despite predictions of modest increases, most oil marketing companies have chosen to keep their prices unchanged, offering a respite from recent fluctuations. This move comes as a slight surprise to industry watchers who had anticipated a different outcome.

Petrol prices remain firmly in place at major brands like TotalEnergies, Shell, and Goil, holding between GH¢12.88 and GH¢12.98 per litre. Diesel is also largely steady, with prices ranging from GH¢14.09 at Puma to GH¢14.48 at Petrosol. Only Goil made a noticeable adjustment, trimming its diesel price by eight pesewas to GH¢14.30 per litre.

For budget-conscious motorists, lower-cost operators continue to provide some relief. Stations including So Energy, Zen, and StarOil are selling petrol for under GH¢12 per litre. This pricing strategy offers a significant saving if you’re filling up your tank this week, though diesel at these outlets varies more widely.

The Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies had forecast a different picture, projecting small hikes for petrol and liquefied petroleum gas. They attributed the mixed outlook to a slight weakening of the cedi against the US dollar and divergent international fuel trends. While global diesel prices have fallen, petrol and LPG have crept up. A recently introduced levy on petroleum products is also adding underlying pressure to the local market.

For now, the majority of suppliers are absorbing these complex variables. This decision keeps costs predictable for consumers, even as analysts continue to monitor the volatile combination of currency movement and international oil prices.