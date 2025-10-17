Fuel Prices Expected to Drop in Ghana This Month

Ghanaian drivers could see lower fuel costs in the coming weeks due to favorable global and local economic shifts.

The Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies (COMAC) predicts a two to four percent price decrease for petrol, diesel, and LPG in the second half of October.

This expected relief stems from two key factors. Internationally, the cost of crude oil and refined products has dipped, while domestically, the cedi has strengthened against the US dollar.

COMAC linked the cedi’s appreciation to improved foreign exchange inflows and positive sentiment following Ghana’s recent IMF review. If the trend holds, the price drop could help ease the country’s high inflation and provide some financial relief to households and transport operators.

The Chamber also noted that overall fuel consumption has increased this year compared to the same period in 2024.