Fuel Prices Drop in Ghana as Christmas Approaches Offering Consumer Relief

Oil Marketing Companies in Ghana reduced fuel prices beginning December 16, 2025, providing relief to consumers during the Christmas season with petrol declining up to 3.89 percent and diesel dropping as much as 4.59 percent. According to the Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies, declining international petroleum product prices drove the reductions despite marginal cedi depreciation during the period.

Star Oil, Ghana’s leading Oil Marketing Company, sells petrol at GH¢11.95 per litre and diesel at GH¢12.79 per litre as of December 16. Goil maintains petrol prices at GH¢12.62 and diesel at GH¢13.20, while Petrosol offers petrol at GH¢12.58 and diesel at GH¢13.14.

The price reductions arrive during peak spending season when Ghanaians increase transportation and travel activities. Private motorists filling typical vehicles for Christmas travel benefit from lower costs, while diesel users accumulate savings particularly on long distance journeys.

COMAC projected petrol prices would fall between 1.64 percent and 3.89 percent during the second December pricing window. Diesel prices were expected to decline between 2.42 percent and 4.59 percent, with Liquefied Petroleum Gas dropping approximately 2.16 percent.

International refined petroleum product prices decreased significantly ahead of the festive season due to global oversupply conditions. The price declines offset the cedi’s depreciation from GH¢11.14 to GH¢11.43 against the US dollar, representing approximately 2.68 percent weakening.

Crude oil prices moved counter to refined products, increasing 1.06 percent from $63.12 to $63.79 per barrel in mid December 2025. However, market expectations of ample supply in 2026 combined with subdued demand growth capped crude price gains and prevented significant downstream pressure.

Transport operators, logistics firms and industrial sector companies benefit particularly from diesel price reductions. Fuel costs constitute major operating expenses for these sectors, making the 4.59 percent decline economically significant for business operations.

Public transport fares may remain unchanged despite fuel price drops. Transport operators often cite maintenance costs, spare parts expenses and previous fuel price increases as reasons for maintaining current fare structures, limiting immediate benefits for regular commuters.

Private motorists, ride hailing drivers, delivery riders and small business owners relying directly on fuel experience the most direct impact. Lower fuel costs during Christmas improve cash flow, reduce operating expenses and create financial breathing room after challenging economic conditions.

Oil Marketing Companies held prices steady during the first December pricing window despite industry indicators projecting a 5 percent increase driven by currency pressures and rising international prices. Energy sector stakeholders attribute the decision to heightened competition within the downstream petroleum market.

The competitive dynamics in Ghana’s petroleum sector continue acting as buffers against price volatility for consumers. Multiple OMCs operating across the country create market conditions where pricing strategies influence consumer choices and market positioning.

Fuel price movements in Ghana depend primarily on international refined product costs and exchange rate fluctuations. The country imports petroleum products, making pricing vulnerable to global market conditions and currency performance against the US dollar.

Ghana consumed over 4.2 million metric tons of petroleum products in 2022, including approximately 1.6 million metric tons of Automotive Gas Oil. Consumption patterns demonstrate the economy’s reliance on petroleum for transportation and industrial activities.

The timing of price reductions coincides with increased travel as Ghanaians visit hometowns and relatives during the Christmas period. Road travel intensifies during December, making fuel costs particularly relevant to household budgets and travel planning.

Previous pricing cycles saw fuel prices hovering around GH¢15 per litre in 2024 before declining to between GH¢11 and GH¢14 at retail outlets. The downward trajectory since January 2025 reflects cedi appreciation and declining international crude oil prices throughout the year.