Fuel Prices Drop Ahead of Ghana’s New Energy Levy

Ghanaian fuel consumers saw reduced pump prices on June 9, 2025, as state-owned Goil decreased Super XP petrol to GH¢12.38 per litre (from GH¢12.52) and Diesel XP to GH¢12.88 (from GH¢12.98).

This reduction precedes the June 16 implementation of a new GH¢1 per litre energy sector levy approved by Parliament last week.

The levy amendment aims to address Ghana’s $3.1 billion energy sector debt. Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson stated the government requires approximately $3.7 billion to resolve the legacy debt, which threatens sector stability. The initial June 9 implementation was postponed to June 16 following a request from the Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies (COMAC), citing transitional challenges.

Market analysts suggest the current price reduction may partially offset the levy’s impact. The cedi’s ongoing appreciation against major currencies contributed to the fuel price decrease, with industry expectations that other oil marketing companies will match Goil’s pricing.

This marks the second fuel price reduction in three weeks, reflecting currency gains while highlighting the government’s balancing act between consumer relief and resolving chronic energy sector debt accumulated since 2020.