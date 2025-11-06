Fuel Prices Drop Across Major OMCs After Cedi Gains

Motorists and businesses across Ghana are getting relief at the pumps after months of elevated prices. From November 1, fuel prices have fallen noticeably across major Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), confirming earlier projections by the Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies (COMAC) that a stronger cedi and easing global oil prices would drive reductions in domestic fuel costs.

The new pricing window has produced one of the broadest cuts in recent months, providing some cushion for households and transport operators who have borne the brunt of high costs throughout the year. COMAC had predicted these reductions based on favorable market conditions that emerged in October.

At Shell and TotalEnergies, petrol prices have dropped from GH¢13.58 to GH¢12.55 per litre, while diesel has fallen from GH¢13.57 to GH¢12.77. GOIL has adjusted petrol from GH¢12.98 to GH¢12.52, and diesel from GH¢13.85 to GH¢13.56. Market leader Star Oil reduced petrol from GH¢12.77 to GH¢11.97, and diesel from GH¢12.97 to GH¢12.47.

Allied Oil now sells petrol at GH¢11.95, down from GH¢12.70, with diesel easing from GH¢12.70 to GH¢12.17. Overall, petrol prices have declined between 3.5% and 7.6%, while diesel has dropped between 2.1% and 5.9%. These movements closely align with COMAC’s earlier outlook, which anticipated broad downward adjustments across all major petroleum products.

The cedi’s appreciation in October played a pivotal role in this trend. After months of pressure, the local currency strengthened sharply, gaining about 11.2% against the US dollar within the last pricing window, from GH¢12.63 to GH¢11.21. The rebound reflected improved foreign exchange liquidity and renewed stability in the domestic market, creating room for OMCs to pass on savings to consumers.

The international oil market also supported the decline. Benchmark crude prices slid through October as global demand softened and supply from major producers increased. The lower landing costs of refined products helped ease the import burden for Ghanaian marketers, reinforcing the downward pressure on local pump prices.

The latest reductions bring welcome relief to consumers and businesses that have faced persistent cost pressures. Transport operators and logistics companies are expected to feel the impact almost immediately, with potential knock-on effects for goods pricing across supply chains.

Industry analysts note that sustaining these gains will depend on the cedi’s continued stability and the direction of global oil prices through the remainder of the year. Ghana’s fuel pricing structure remains sensitive to both factors, leaving room for volatility if external conditions shift. The National Petroleum Authority continues to monitor the situation closely.

COMAC’s accurate projection suggests improved market forecasting capabilities within the petroleum sector. The chamber’s ability to anticipate price movements based on currency and crude oil trends may help consumers and businesses better plan for future pricing cycles.