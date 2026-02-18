Fuel Price War Masks a Legal Breach That Will Hurt Northern Ghana Hardest

Ghana’s oil marketing companies are running a price war under the cover of consumer generosity, but a former government minister is warning regulators that the selective discount model being employed by Star Oil and GOIL is quietly violating the country’s uniform petroleum pricing law and will entrench a fuel price divide between urban south and rural north if left unchecked.

Dr Kwabena Donkor, former Minister of Power and Member of Parliament for Pru East, has called on the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) to either compel oil marketing companies (OMCs) to apply discounts across their entire retail networks or require them to stop the practice altogether. He has since formally petitioned the NPA to investigate and act.

Star Oil and the Ghana Oil Company Limited (GOIL) have introduced discounted pricing at selected filling stations, with GOIL expanding its discount programme from 150 to 200 stations nationwide as of February 3, 2026. The discounted price at those stations matches the NPA-approved floor of 9.99 Ghana cedis per litre for petrol, while other GOIL outlets continue selling at the regular pump price.

The legal tension sits between two provisions in the NPA’s own pricing guidelines. Point 10 of the guidelines requires OMCs to ensure that all retail outlets operating under their sponsorship charge a uniform price communicated to the NPA. Point 11, however, permits individual outlets to offer discounts provided the final price does not fall below the NPA floor. Legal experts have noted that Point 11 appears to contradict the uniform pricing principle embedded in both Point 10 and the National Petroleum Authority (Prescribed Petroleum Pricing Formula) Regulations, 2012, known as Legislative Instrument 2186.

Dr Donkor welcomed the fall in fuel prices but rejected the framing that OMC generosity is driving it. “Prices are coming down for two major reasons. Prices on the international market are coming down, and we have a strong cedi now,” he said, arguing that portraying the reductions as competitive discounting obscured what he described as a regulatory breach.

His sharpest concern is geographic. Discounts follow volume, and volume follows population density. “If you allow that, invariably the competition and the discounts will largely be in the south. The northern part of the country, where volumes are relatively lower, will not enjoy those discounts,” he said, warning that selective discounting would channel price benefits to Accra and other urban southern markets while the rest of the country pays more for the same product from the same company.

Star Oil Chief Executive Officer Suleiman Albright has pushed back on the NPA’s price floor mechanism entirely, suggesting that without the floor, petrol could sell for as low as 9.50 Ghana cedis per litre after 10 p.m. to support night-time economic activity, a proposal that regulators have rejected on the grounds that removing the floor would enable predatory pricing and push smaller OMCs out of the market.

Dr Donkor also raised the long-term structural risk of allowing one or two operators to grow dominant through selective pricing. “When you do that, you create a situation where certainly one or two OMCs become so dominant that whenever they decide to change their prices, it will impact negatively on the consumer,” he said.

The Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies (COMAC) held an emergency meeting in January to agree on a common industry position on the price floor programme, though no public resolution has been announced. The NPA has not yet issued a formal ruling on Dr Donkor’s petition.