Fuel Price Volatility Threatens Transport Sector Stability

Conflicting projections and currency pressures create uncertainty for operators and commuters

Ghana is experiencing turbulence in its fuel sector, with recent price fluctuations sparking concerns about further transport fare hikes and broader economic impact as global crude oil prices rise and the Ghanaian cedi faces pressure.

On November 16, 2025, the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC) warned that petrol prices could rise by approximately 3.38 percent, moving from an average of GH¢12.18 to GH¢12.59 per litre. Diesel prices could surge by as much as 9.81 percent, rising from GH¢12.49 to GH¢13.71 per litre, while Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) was expected to increase by 1.97 percent to GH¢11.87 per kilogram. COPEC attributed the expected increases to a combination of rising global crude oil prices and pressure from a weakening Ghanaian cedi.

This warning came despite a more optimistic outlook earlier in the month. The Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies (COMAC) had projected a significant drop in fuel prices from November 1, with petrol potentially falling by up to 5.21 percent to GH¢12.92, diesel dropping to around GH¢13.10, and LPG expected to fall by 6.66 percent to roughly GH¢13.60 per kilogram. The conflicting projections reflect the complexity of fuel pricing, involving global market trends, currency fluctuations, and local levy structures.

Industry data suggested petrol was expected to rise between 1.18 percent and 3.54 percent, potentially retailing at around GH¢13.15 per litre by mid November. Some Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) told Joy Business that without the cedi’s improved performance during the pricing window, fuel prices could have risen far more sharply than current projections.

COPEC’s report showed that during the pricing window starting November 16, 2025, the cedi appreciated from GH¢11.12 to GH¢10.94, representing a 1.57 percent gain. However, Databank Research forecasts modest near term pressure on the cedi due to tightening foreign exchange supply, despite an expected $300 million International Monetary Fund (IMF) inflow in December 2025 and improved investor sentiment from better credit ratings.

Transport operators are feeling the strain from fuel price volatility. In March 2025, the Alliance of Drivers Ghana announced a 20 percent increase in transport fares effective March 17, citing rising fuel prices, escalating engine oil costs, and increasing prices of vehicle spare parts. The group’s National Public Relations Officer, Kwaku Boateng, noted that drivers had absorbed rising operational costs for months, but the continuous surge in expenses made a fare adjustment unavoidable.

Later in August 2025, transport fares rose again by 20 percent following a directive from the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC), issued in collaboration with Transport Unions. The fare adjustment followed the introduction of a GH¢1.00 per litre fuel levy that resulted in an approximate 8 percent increase in fuel prices, significantly driving up operating costs for transport providers.

A brief respite came in May 2025 when Road Transport Operators reduced public transport fares by 15 percent to accommodate reductions in petroleum product prices observed over the period. However, many drivers were reluctant to comply, citing high costs of spare parts and vehicle maintenance that remained elevated despite lower fuel prices.

From the operators’ perspective, these are not arbitrary increases. In addition to paying more for fuel, drivers report that maintenance costs, engine oil, spare parts, and vehicle insurance have risen sharply. Even when fuel prices drop, recovering losses from earlier high cost periods is not easy for commercial drivers who operate without salaries or government subsidies.

Fuel price volatility has implications that extend beyond transport. According to reports, fuel costs account for a substantial portion of transport expenses, but they also feed into the wider cost structure of goods and services. When transport fares rise, the cost of basic commodities, food, and essential services tends to increase, putting upward pressure on inflation.

The government’s mid year fiscal review highlighted the importance of stabilizing the cost base, especially for businesses that depend on predictable energy and transport inputs. Rising transport costs affect every sector of the economy, from agriculture and manufacturing to retail and services.

The Institute for Energy Security (IES) has warned that geopolitical tensions, particularly in the Middle East, could trigger a new wave of global oil price increases. While recent pricing windows have not immediately reflected such risks, the lag between global shocks and local pump adjustments remains a concern for policymakers and consumers.

Ghana’s fuel sector bears additional fiscal burdens beyond international crude oil prices. Levies such as the Energy Sector Shortfall and Debt Repayment Levy contribute significantly to the cost of importing fuel. These levies, while necessary for debt servicing and energy infrastructure funding, also amplify the impact of global price shocks on local consumers.

The cumulative effect of these levies means that even modest increases in international crude oil prices translate into larger percentage increases at Ghanaian pumps. This multiplier effect makes fuel price management particularly challenging for authorities seeking to balance revenue needs with consumer affordability.

COPEC has called on the government to establish a Special Petroleum Reserve Fund to help stabilize fuel prices and cushion consumers during periods of unfavorable global market conditions. According to the Head of Research and Training at COPEC, Paul Ofori, the proposed fund would allow the government to import and store fuel when international prices are low and release it onto the market when prices surge, helping to ease the burden on motorists and businesses.

Ofori stated that COPEC had advised the government to explore measures that can provide security and help tame pump prices, but those proposals have not been taken up. He expressed hope that a petroleum reserve fund would give the government flexibility to act decisively during price volatility.

To address volatility, experts argue for a more predictable pricing mechanism, one that better accounts for currency risk and external shocks. Some have called for increased hedging strategies or fuel reserve buffers to cushion against sudden price swings that disrupt household budgets and business planning.

Others emphasize the need for a long term energy transition. Accelerating Ghana’s adoption of renewable energy could reduce the economy’s dependence on fossil fuel imports, stabilize energy costs, and lower exposure to global price volatility. Investment in solar, wind, and hydroelectric power would provide more predictable energy pricing over time.

The government has announced plans to build a 1,200 megawatt state owned thermal power plant beginning in 2026, which could help diversify energy sources. However, thermal plants still rely on fuel inputs, meaning they address capacity challenges rather than dependency on imported petroleum products.

In the short term, the government and industry players face a delicate balancing act. They must protect transport consumers from steep fare jumps while ensuring that fuel importers and distributors remain viable amid rising costs. This tension between affordability and business sustainability has characterized fuel sector debates for years.

Consumer advocacy groups have called for stronger enforcement when fare reductions are warranted. CUTS International urged the government to deregister drivers who refuse to implement fare reductions when fuel prices drop, arguing that compliance should be mandatory just as increases are implemented.

The organization proposed empowering Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to revoke operating licenses of non compliant drivers and suggested issuing visible stickers to compliant drivers to help law enforcement identify violators. Such measures could improve fare discipline and ensure consumers benefit from price reductions.

Looking ahead, the fuel price situation remains uncertain. Global crude oil markets continue to be influenced by production decisions from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), geopolitical conflicts, and economic growth rates in major consuming nations. Ghana’s ability to manage these external shocks depends partly on currency stability and partly on policy interventions.

The Bank of Ghana has indicated it may scale back foreign exchange market support as reserves stabilize and IMF program disbursements continue. This policy shift could affect the cedi’s performance against major currencies, with direct implications for fuel import costs and pump prices.

For ordinary Ghanaians, fuel price swings represent more than economic statistics. They directly affect household budgets through transport costs and indirectly through higher prices for goods and services. Many families spend significant portions of their income on transport, making fare volatility a major cost of living concern.

The tension between rising input costs and affordability is real and growing. Commercial drivers argue they cannot sustain operations without fair compensation for increased expenses, while commuters struggling with inflation cannot afford frequent fare hikes.

As Ghana navigates this volatility, the decisions made by policymakers, transport unions, and oil marketers will shape not only the cost of getting around but also the broader health of the economy in a critical recovery phase. Finding sustainable solutions that balance competing interests remains one of the government’s most pressing economic challenges.