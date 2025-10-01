Fuel Price Hike Looms as Crude Oil Rebounds and Cedi Weakens

Ghanaian consumers face another round of painful price increases at the pumps in October’s first pricing window, with petrol, diesel, and liquefied petroleum gas all set to climb as international market pressures intensify.

The Coalition of Concerned Advocates for Consumers (COMAC) has warned that the upcoming adjustment stems from two converging forces: rising crude oil prices globally and the persistent slide of Ghana’s currency against the dollar. It’s a familiar pattern that’s becoming harder for ordinary Ghanaians to absorb.

Brent crude currently trades around $66 per barrel, though COMAC’s projections suggest the benchmark could push back toward $70 amid ongoing geopolitical tensions and supply uncertainties. That rebound from recent lows is already feeding through to refined product prices internationally.

According to the coalition’s pricing outlook, motorists should expect petrol costs to rise between 0.35% and 2.47% when the new window opens. Diesel prices could climb even more sharply, with increases ranging from 1.36% to 3.41%. But LPG users might feel the pinch most acutely—the cooking fuel is projected to jump between 2.01% and 4.01%.

The international market has already moved ahead of Ghana’s retail prices. COMAC’s data shows petrol prices on global markets have gained 0.89%, while diesel and LPG have recorded steeper increases of 2.49% and 3.37% respectively. Those gains will inevitably flow through to local pumps.

Currency depreciation is compounding the pressure. The cedi has weakened more than 4% over the past month, sliding from around GHS 12.07 to GHS 12.40 per dollar through September. Every cedis lost against the greenback makes imported fuel more expensive for Ghanaians, who rely almost entirely on refined petroleum products brought in from abroad.

This vulnerability has drawn sharp criticism from policy analysts. IMANI Africa and other research groups have repeatedly highlighted how Ghana’s import-dependent energy sector leaves consumers exposed to external shocks they can’t control. When global oil prices spike or the cedi stumbles, there’s nowhere to hide.

The timing adds to household budget strains. Many Ghanaians are still adjusting to previous fuel price adjustments, and transport operators typically pass increased costs directly to passengers. The ripple effects touch everything from food distribution to manufacturing inputs.

What makes this cycle particularly frustrating is its predictability. The pattern of currency weakness amplifying oil price movements has played out repeatedly, yet structural solutions remain elusive. Ghana continues to import refined fuel rather than processing crude domestically, while currency instability persists despite various intervention attempts.

For now, consumers can only prepare for higher costs and hope the increases land at the lower end of COMAC’s projected ranges. The first October pricing window will reveal just how much financial pressure households must absorb this time around.