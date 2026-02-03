FTSE 100 Hits Record High Despite Commodity Market Turmoil

The FTSE 100 closed at an all time high of 10,341.56 points on Monday, rising 1.1 percent to mark its third consecutive session of gains, despite severe volatility across commodity markets and a global selloff that pushed Asian and European stock markets deep into negative territory earlier in the day.

The UK’s blue chip index opened down some 0.5 percent as investors across the world dumped risky and commodity based stocks, before recovering to close up 118 points and end the day at its record level. The benchmark has now climbed nearly four percent this year, extending its strong 2025 performance when it outperformed almost every major index.

The rally was powered by a decisive shift toward defensive stocks as investors sought shelter amid rising global volatility. Healthcare surged 2.6 percent due to AstraZeneca’s boost, and banks achieved their highest levels since 2008. Consumer staples and pharmaceutical companies led the advance, with AstraZeneca and Unilever rising around two percent.

Precious metals continued to suffer from extreme volatility witnessed towards the end of last week. The spot price of gold cratered nine percent to $4,403 an ounce in Asia trading, while silver slumped by as much as 16 percent to less than $72 an ounce after a 30 percent crash on Friday.

The whipsawing across precious metals hit mining stocks hard. Investors retreated from precious metal miners, which suffered a 1.8 percent drop to a two week low, with notable declines from Endeavour Mining and Fresnillo. Fresnillo plunged over seven percent at market open before recovering some losses.

The dollar index, which tracks the US currency against a basket including the euro and yen, rose nearly 0.5 percent on the day and is up 1.6 percent over the past week, a move that has helped underpin the FTSE 100’s record breaking performance even as commodity markets cool. The stronger dollar bolsters earnings for multinational London listed firms that generate substantial revenue overseas.

Market moves followed President Donald Trump’s nomination of Kevin Warsh for US Federal Reserve chair, sparking reevaluation of leveraged bets. The announcement triggered concern about potentially tighter monetary policy ahead, prompting investors to unwind leveraged positions across multiple asset classes.

The FTSE 100 rose by over 20 percent in 2025, marking its strongest annual performance since 2009, and significantly outperformed many global peers, even in the US. The index first breached the psychological 10,000 point barrier on the first trading day of 2026.

Analysts note the index’s concentration in energy, materials, financials and consumer staples is proving increasingly attractive as investors prioritize earnings stability and global exposure over growth stocks. The defensive characteristics that once made the FTSE appear outdated are now viewed as strengths in an environment marked by persistent uncertainty.