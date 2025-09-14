From Vision to Reality: Amoako Attah’s Prophetic Message and the Death of Kantanka

A prophecy delivered by Apostle Francis Amoako Attah on August 31, 2025, has resurfaced following the announcement of the death of Apostle Dr. Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, the revered founder of Kristo Asafo Church and celebrated Ghanaian technologist.

During a church service on August 31, Apostle Amoako Attah revealed that he had a spiritual encounter involving music legend Daddy Lumba, who led him in a vision to commission houses belonging to iconic figures.

According to him, one of the houses was identified as belonging to Apostle Kwadwo Safo, marked with the Ghana flag.

He told the congregation that the vision was linked to the birthday of Apostle Kwadwo Safo, who turned a year older that day.

In his words, the angelic revelation suggested that if Apostle Kwadwo Safo did not make a public appearance on his birthday, “his stage would become empty.”

“The man leaving the stage is the Star of Africa,” Apostle Amoako Attah declared, urging Ghanaians to prepare for a generational transition in spiritual, cultural, and national leadership.

Two weeks after the prophecy, the family of Apostle Safo, led by his daughter Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo (Esq), confirmed that the man popularly known as Kantanka, the African Star, had passed away peacefully on September 11, 2025.

Tributes have since poured in, describing Apostle Safo as a “true genius, philanthropist, technologist, and father to the fatherless.”

His passing marks the end of an era for Ghana’s spiritual and technological renaissance, which he championed for decades.

The coincidence of the prophecy and the death announcement has sparked widespread conversations across religious and social platforms, with many describing it as a divine revelation that foretold the departure of one of Ghana’s greatest legends.

Funeral arrangements for Apostle Safo Kantanka are expected to be announced in the coming days.