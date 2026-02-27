From Thought to Reality: Why Social and Emotional Learning Must Be Central to Education—Lessons from Kwahuman International School and Child Care Centre

Introduction

There are two things: to know and to believe one knows. To know is science. To believe one knows is ignorance (taken from Colin T. Campbell, PhD, and Thomas M. Campbell II, 2006; The China Study). The mere imparting of information is not education. Real education means to inspire people to live more abundantly, to learn to begin with life as they find it, and to improve it. The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF, 2015) describes global citizenship education to include an appreciation for diversity and global interconnectedness, a sense of belonging to a broader community and common humanity, an awareness of social responsibility, and a willingness to act meaningfully. Scholars suggest that the principles of global citizenship education align closely with those of Social and Emotional Learning (e.g., Byker & Putman, 2019).

Social and emotional learning (SEL) involves personalisation of the education process and engaging pedagogies and relevant curricula that offer opportunities for deeper learning and connection to the world beyond school. Social and emotional learning (SEL) is the dominant theme, spirit, or trend in the field of education right now. It is the current big idea or movement shaping how schools think about teaching and learning. Schools are prioritising the “whole child,” not just the grades. Many students have social and emotional competence deficits that lower their academic performance and disrupt the educational experiences of their peers (Benson, 2006). Young people are growing up environment fundamentally different from that of the older generations. Studies show that young people face academic pressure, social comparison amplified by social media, performance anxiety, constant exposure to information, financial/economic uncertainty, and increased familial or societal expectations.

It is therefore not simplistic to suggest that Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) is a new trend in global citizenship education. In most classrooms, Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) is taught independently from other subjects. Contemporary education, on the other hand, places premium on subject-specific integration of Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) principles in order to provide holistic and balanced education. Lessons that are well-planned can combine many SEL components, such as students learning to work together via communication, develop empathy and understanding through shared experiences, and discovering and express themselves creatively and critically through the design thinking process.

The Need: When Emotional Well-Being Comes Before the Lesson

Students often bring hidden emotional baggage to their first-grade classes, such as feelings of loneliness, fear, anxiety, low self-esteem, or unfinished business at home. It became clear at Kwahuman International School and Child Care Centre that students’ emotional states needed to be addressed before academic education could be effective. An English teacher who worked with students in Basics 1, 2, and 3 saw this coming and made a conscious effort to incorporate Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) into their lessons. Making a welcoming space where students may feel comfortable enough to open up and learn was the primary objective.

The Response: A Teacher’s Intentional Turn to SEL

Guided by the understanding that education must nurture both the mind and the heart, SEL practices were deliberately introduced before formal English lessons began. Drawing on the core SEL competencies—self-awareness, self-management, social awareness, relationship skills, and responsible decision-making—the teacher reimagined the start of each lesson as a moment of emotional connection rather than immediate academic instruction. This intentional shift signalled to learners that their feelings mattered and that the classroom was a space of care, trust, and support.

SEL in Action: What It Looked Like in the Classroom

Emotional Observation and Daily Check-Ins

Before each English lesson, the teacher took time to observe learners’ facial expressions, body language, and general mood. Simple and caring questions gently engaged learners who appeared withdrawn, worried, or distressed.

“Have you eaten?”

“Is something bothering you?”

“Are you okay today?”

These brief interactions opened space for learners to express themselves. Where needed, reassurance, encouragement, and guidance were offered. Over time, this practice helped learners feel seen, valued, and emotionally safe.

Building Confidence in Basic Three

In Basic Three, some learners struggled with low self-esteem and fear of participation. They often felt intimidated by peers or authority figures. Rather than overlooking this, the teacher intentionally focused on confidence-building strategies, including:

Individual encouragement and affirmation

Reassurance that mistakes are part of learning

Creating low-risk opportunities for participation

Gradually, learners who were once hesitant began to speak up, engage, and participate more confidently in English lessons.

Emotion Recognition with Basic One and Two

For younger learners, emotional literacy was nurtured through simple but meaningful activities. Before lessons, the teacher displayed different facial expressions and asked learners to identify emotions such as happiness, sadness, anger, surprise, disgust, or fear.

This activity helped learners to:

Recognise and name emotions

Develop emotional vocabulary

Build empathy

Improve communication skills

In Basic Two, learners were also encouraged, especially after snack time, to share concerns about home or school in a safe and supportive space. These moments facilitated the resolution of emotional issues before they impeded learning.

The Change: What Began to Happen

As these SEL practices became routine, clear changes emerged across classrooms:

Learners became more relaxed and attentive

Classroom participation increased

Learners expressed emotions more freely

Teacher–learner relationships grew stronger

Anxiety before lessons reduced significantly

English language lessons became calmer, more inclusive, and more engaging, demonstrating that emotional readiness enhances academic learning.

Why This Story Matters Beyond One Classroom

This experience from Kwahuman International School and Child Care Centre shows that SEL does not require expensive programmes or complex interventions. What it requires is intentionality, care, and teacher commitment. When teachers are supported to prioritise emotional well-being, classrooms transform not only academically but also socially and emotionally. This success story provides a compelling case for:

Schools to embed SEL into daily teaching routines

School leaders to support teacher-led SEL initiatives

Education stakeholders to recognise SEL as essential, not optional

A Call to Action

If we want confident, emotionally resilient, and engaged learners, SEL must be central to education, not an afterthought. The experience at Kwahuman International School and Child Care Centre reminds us that when children feel safe, supported, and understood, learning becomes meaningful and lasting.

This is not theory.

This is practice.

This is impact.

By

Dr. Felix Oppusu Paapa Agyiri

Educational Sociologist

Founder and Lead Consultant – FOPA Dilligent Consult

Social and Emotional Learning Consultant

[email protected]

&

Miss Elizabeth Djwerteh

English Language Facilitator (B.S. 1–3)

Kwahuman International School & Child Care Centre