From Struggle to Success: Bullet Credits Bola Ray for His Rise

Ghanaian musician and record label executive Ricky Nana Agyemang, popularly known as Bullet, has opened up about his difficult early years in the music industry and the pivotal role media personality Bola Ray played in his life.

Recounting his journey, Bullet revealed that before fame and success, he was known in the music circles as Etuo Aboba — which translates to “Bullet” in Twi. Under that name, he released an album titled Wo Beko Wo Maame Ho as he worked tirelessly to establish himself in the industry.

According to him, his breakthrough connection came through music when he approached Bola Ray for help.

“I went to him and told him I was a musician and that I needed help,” Bullet recalled. “He is a good man, a kind-hearted man. When he sees someone suffering, he helps.”

Bullet explained that Bola Ray not only supported him professionally but also embraced him like family during his most challenging moments.

“He took me as his own boy and helped me. The kind of help he gave me, even my biological father never gave me that kind of help,” he said emotionally.

One of the most unforgettable moments, Bullet disclosed, was when he needed urgent medical surgery but lacked the financial resources to undergo the operation.

“It was very serious. I needed an operation and financial help, and he stepped in to support me. I will never forget that,” he shared. “God bless Bola Ray for his help.”

Today, Bullet has risen to become the Chief Executive Officer of Rufftown Records and Midas Touch Inc., managing and nurturing some of Ghana’s notable music talents. His success story stands as a testament to resilience, mentorship, and the power of timely support.

From the days of Etuo Aboba to becoming a respected music executive, Bullet’s journey reflects both perseverance and gratitude — and he continues to acknowledge the man he says helped shape his destiny.