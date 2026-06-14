From Ship Engines to Studio Sessions: 6ixty Returns With Self-Produced “The Redman EP”

Don’t let the Marine Mechanics degree fool you. 6ixty might have graduated from Ghana’s Regional Maritime University in 2013, but his true blueprint was drafted years earlier in the halls of Osu Presec High School, where he was already composing beats and penning verses.

Now, the Accra-based composer/rapper is gearing up for his most personal release yet. The Redman EP, a 7-track project entirely written, arranged, and produced by 6ixty himself, drops June 15, 2026.

Fans got their first taste of his sound with 2019’s Nyamekye EP, home to Close to You, Nyamekye, and Vibes. But The Redman levels up the ambition. Tracklist: Disco Tech, Come With Me, Moon Steps, Time Will Tell, Night Life, Far Gone, and Dance.

“This project means a lot to me cuz it was composed arranged and produced by me,” 6ixty shared. For an artist who traded wrenches for waveforms, that DIY ethos hits different.

Tap in with 6ixty before June 28:

YouTube: 6ixtyworldwide217 | IG: @6ixtyworldwide | X: @6ixtyworldwide | TikTok: @6ixty_worldwide.

©️6ixty on AudioMack

https://audiomack.com/6ixtyworldwide/album/the-redman-ep

Source: theafricandream.co