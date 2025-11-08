From Screen to Style: Mary Awuni Ventures Into Fashion Business

Popular Ghanaian actress Mary Awuni, widely known as Lady 1, has officially stepped into the fashion industry, unveiling a new business that caters to the modern woman. The actress’s latest venture features a range of products including bags, dresses, shoes, lingerie, and other stylish essentials, marking her transition from the movie screen to the fashion scene.

Mary Awuni’s decision to branch into fashion reflects her passion for creativity and empowerment. Having made her mark in Ghana’s entertainment industry, she is now channelling her influence and experience into building a personal brand that celebrates confidence, style, and authenticity.

Speaking about her inspiration, Mary noted that fashion has always been a form of self-expression for her—one that complements her work in film and her role as a public figure. With this new business, she aims to create products that make women feel both beautiful and powerful.

The actress is no stranger to leadership and social impact. Through her Lady 1 Foundation, she has supported various charitable causes, including donations to the Sekondi School for the Deaf, where she provided learning materials, toiletries, and other essentials to mark her birthday. This spirit of giving, she says, will remain part of her fashion brand’s identity.

Mary’s entry into the fashion industry comes at a time when Ghana’s creative economy is flourishing. The rise of locally owned fashion brands, global interest in African-inspired designs, and a growing appreciation for “Made in Ghana” products all set the stage for her business to thrive.

Her new line promises to blend elegance with functionality—offering chic, versatile pieces that fit seamlessly into everyday life. From statement bags and comfortable shoes to trendy dresses and lingerie, Lady 1’s collection seeks to provide variety and inclusivity for women of all tastes.

As she embarks on this entrepreneurial journey, Mary Awuni is redefining what it means to be a multi-talented Ghanaian woman—balancing entertainment, philanthropy, and now, enterprise.