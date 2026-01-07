From Pass Mark To Potential: The Human Cost Of Exam Failure In Ghana

“When the WASSCE results came, they said that over 50 percent had failed. These are not just numbers. I am not looking at the failure in terms of numbers but in terms of human faces. We are failing human beings on a large scale in this country, and that should really raise our conscience that there is something we are doing wrong. Every student has to pass. Even if ten percent of the people fail, it is not good.

They are people’s children. They have dreams and ambitions, and they have something they can provide to society. As far as I am concerned, everybody is gifted in some way. But since we do not know what these gifts are, we measure everyone by the same standard, and in the process, a lot of people fall by the wayside.”

These were the words of Hannis Haffaz during an interview with Kafui Dey on Ghana Television(GTV).

In support of this view, Karlo Tanjuakio (2025) notes that today’s learners are “bright, capable, and innovative. They’re coding apps, launching fundraisers, and presenting them to panels.” This clearly shows that many learners possess abilities and talents that go far beyond what traditional examinations are able to measure.

The views of these education scholars reveal an important truth: test scores are overrated in the Ghanaian education system. From basic education to the tertiary level, there is a heavy reliance on test scores as the primary measure of intelligence and success. Unfortunately, this practice may be doing more harm than good.

Burdened

When society expects learners to hit a pass mark at all costs, the breakdown begins subtly. Many learners feel ignored or misunderstood when their worth is judged almost entirely by grades obtained in class tests or final examinations. Yet, many of these learners face serious challenges such as a lack of learning materials, poor teaching, and limited academic support.

When learners perform poorly, they are often labelled as unintelligent. Some schools assume that nothing good can ever come from them, even when they show effort or demonstrate potential in other areas. Eventually, they begin to view learning as a burden, not a blessing meant to guide them toward a prosperous future.

Because of this treatment, many learners lose interest in school. They may be mocked by classmates, punished by parents, or blamed by teachers. Some are asked to repeat classes or resit examinations. In extreme cases, they are left to seek love, care, and attention on their own. According to Karen (2021), students who get bad grades or can’t keep up with the pace of their classroom are considered stupid and hopeless.

These experiences lead to feelings of shame, worthlessness, and confusion. Many learners become sad, bitter, and disconnected from school life. Some eventually drop out, while others remain in school but lose the motivation to learn or succeed. Without proper support and understanding, they gradually drift away from education, leaving their true potential unfulfilled.

Shattered dreams

Some learners have their dreams shattered because of test scores. They may wish to pursue a particular career path but are unable to do so because they failed to obtain the required grades in one or more core subjects that are compulsory for progression.

Why are we doing this to our young ones? How does failing a single core subject suddenly disqualify a learner from progressing in life? This is inhumane.

Desperation

In many cases, learners who are desperate to progress resort to all manner of means, including examination malpractice, in an attempt to succeed. Their actions are often driven not by dishonesty but by fear of failure and its power to permanently stifle their potential.

Families, too, sometimes risk everything, even bribery, to secure a future for their children. Yet, when success is achieved through such means, it often feels hollow and unsatisfactory. Something is clearly wrong with a system that pushes learners and families into desperation simply to move forward.

Pass mark to potential

In Ghana, the temptation to cheat and the reality of learning disparities cannot be ignored. In such a context, a pass mark does not necessarily reflect a learner’s true potential. Differences in access to quality teaching, learning materials, and academic support mean that examination outcomes often measure opportunity rather than ability.

It is therefore time to move away from assessment practices that merely rank learners or manufacture confidence through grades. Instead, education must embrace assessments that transform learning, nurture individual dreams, and develop diverse talents for the well-being of society. Until potential becomes as important as performance, many gifted learners will continue to be overlooked, misunderstood, and left behind.

WRITTEN BY:

Henry Atta Nyame

Institutional Assessment Practitioner

[email protected]