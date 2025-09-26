From Pain to Power: KiKi Celine’s Afro-R&B Statement “Better Off”

Ghanaian R&B artist KiKi Celine returns with her latest single Better Off — a bold, genre-bending blend of R&B and Afro Swing that delivers a powerful message of self-love and emotional freedom. Produced by Insvne Auggie, with GV, WolfBite and Crics on additional production, the song wraps heartfelt lyrics in a warm, afro groove-heavy soundscape that’s as healing as it is addictive.

KiKi Celine, known for her relatable storytelling and captivating soulful voice, channels raw emotion into an anthem for anyone reclaiming their worth after a breakup. “Breakups can hurt, but they can also be the start of becoming your best self,” rising star shares.

Since her emergence, KiKi has carved out a space in Ghana’s R&B and Afro Soul scene, earning praise for her youthful yet refined sound and her ability to speak directly to listeners’ lived experiences. Better Off continues that journey, a track for late-night drives, healing playlists, and moments when you need a reminder to put yourself first.

Better Off is available now on all major streaming platforms.