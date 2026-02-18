From Mamprobi Streets to Champions League Dreams

Samuel Baabu Aryee, a 20-year-old right back currently at Port City Football Club (FC), is quietly emerging as one of Ghana’s most promising young defenders, with Champions League ambitions burning inside him.

The Accra-born player cut his teeth in the cradle of Ghanaian football, starting at Barca Kids FC in Mamprobi, a community in the capital long celebrated for producing elite talent. The area famously shaped the early career of Black Stars legend Asamoah Gyan, who played colts football there before rising to become Ghana’s all-time leading scorer.

Aryee’s own journey took him through Charity FC, Sporting FC, Best IV FC and Truelife FC before he settled at Port City FC, building the foundations of what could become a decorated career.

What sets the youngster apart is his rare ability with both feet and an attacking instinct that stretches defensive lines. His combination of pace, stamina and strength allows him to overlap with devastating effect, creating problems at both ends of the pitch. Teammates and coaches have nicknamed him Arnold, a nod to Real Madrid’s English defender Trent Alexander-Arnold, a comparison he wears with pride.

His ambition is clear. A move to a Ghana Premier League (GPL) club or a European league is the immediate target, with the Premier League, Bundesliga, Serie A and the UEFA Champions League representing his ultimate dream.

Aryee is also firmly focused on the Black Stars. Ghana have qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, to be co-hosted by the United States of America (USA), Mexico and Canada, and he believes the squad will shine on that global stage, a stage he intends to reach himself.

“It is my job so I have to be serious,” he told this reporter, a statement that neatly captures the attitude driving his ascent.