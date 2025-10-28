FROM CONFLICT TO COOPERATION: AFRICA’S WATER CAN BE A BRIDGE TO PEACE, SAYS AKUFO-ADDO

Former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo delivered a powerful and urgent message to global leaders on Monday, October 27, 2025, declaring that water insecurity is no longer a silent challenge but a “clear and present danger” threatening the peace and stability of nations across the African continent.

In his keynote address at the International Conference on Water, Peace and Security in Nairobi, the former President asserted that water scarcity, pollution, and weak governance have converged into a “perfect storm” that is rapidly exacerbating regional tensions and undermining human security.

“Water scarcity is no longer a distant threat—it is a daily reality shaping the destiny of nations,” Akufo-Addo stated. “It determines whether families can grow food, whether children can attend school, whether economies can thrive—and in too many cases, whether peace can hold.”

A Story of Hope: Water as a Bridge for Peace

While sounding the alarm on conflicts, President Akufo-Addo emphasized that Africa’s water story must ultimately be one of resilience and cooperation. He provided powerful examples of nations successfully turning water challenges into avenues for peace:

The Senegal River: Four nations—Senegal, Mali, Mauritania, and Guinea—jointly manage the basin through the Organisation Pour la Mise en Valeur du Fleuve Sénégal (OMVS), turning potential disputes into mutual benefit.

Lake Victoria: Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania are actively collaborating through the Lake Victoria Basin Commission to restore ecosystems and protect livelihoods.

Rwanda: Community-led watershed restoration is transforming degraded hillsides back into fertile fields.

He also highlighted the situation concerning the Bagre Dam between Burkina Faso and Ghana, framing it not just as a recurring challenge but as a powerful test case for transboundary cooperation. While acknowledging that the annual controlled spillage disrupts livelihoods in northern Ghana, he stressed that the shared challenge offers a “unique opportunity to share data on the spillage, strengthen cooperation, promote dialogue and build resilience across our joint border.”

This dynamic, Akufo-Addo noted, offers a clear lesson on the balance between shared resources and shared responsibility, demonstrating the commitment of both nations to find lasting, cooperative solutions.

“These examples remind us that when Africa works together, water ceases to divide—it connects, it heals, and it builds peace,” he noted.

The Nile Basin and the Call for Dialogue

In a key geopolitical message, President Akufo-Addo zeroed in on the escalating tensions surrounding transboundary water resources. He cited the ongoing sensitivities in the Nile Basin—sustained by eleven nations—as a defining test of regional solidarity.

Specifically mentioning the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), he warned that the situation threatens a “great escalation of tension and armed conflict between Ethiopia and Egypt,” urging the involved parties to “choose dialogue over division and cooperation over confrontation.”

A New Framework for Water Justice

To solidify these efforts, Akufo-Addo called for the creation of a new initiative: an “African Water Peace Initiative.” This framework would bring political momentum and coherence to continental efforts, ensuring that water cooperation is firmly and explicitly linked to peace and security.

The former President underscored that true water security requires “justice—justice in access, in allocation, and in governance.” He also called for deliberate investment in African capacity, research, and innovation, stressing that access to clean water is a “basic human right” that must be realized for every African.

He concluded by urging global leaders to leverage the power of technology—satellites, sensors, and artificial intelligence—but stressed that technology alone is not enough.

“The tools exist—what we need now is the political will and the shared vision to use them for the common good,” he concluded. “Let us ensure that every drop of Africa’s water becomes a drop of hope for peace, for prosperity, for security and for the generations to come.”