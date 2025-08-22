From Challenge to Opportunity: Ampem Educamp 2025 Inspires Future Leaders In Asuogyaman

The maiden edition of the Ampem Educamp 2025 for form 2 Junior High Students in the Asuogyaman District has ended with the 400 participating students expressing great enthusiasm about the training they have acquired during their two-weeks camping.

The camping which was a brain child of Deputy Finance Minister and Member of Parliament (MP) for Asuogyaman, Thomas Ampem Nyarko, was launched as a bold educational initiative aimed at sharpening the skills of junior high school students in the district.

The maiden edition of the Ampem Educamp 2025 was held at the Akosombo International School, bringing together 400 top-performing JHS 2 students from 70 schools, both public and private.

The two-week intensive academic Educamp, which runs from August 10 to 24, focuses on English, Mathematics, and Science — subjects critical for success in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE). According to the MP, the camp was born out of concern for the declining performance of students in the district at the JHS level.

“I sat with the education directorate and agreed that the best way to motivate and sharpen the abilities of our brightest students is to create this camp. We brought five of the best students from each school to prepare them to do better,” Mr. Nyarko explained.

The Educamp features interactive problem-solving drills, mentorship sessions, and career coaching, facilitated by some of the best educators in the district.

The MP emphasized that while the initiative may not resolve all of Asuogyaman’s educational challenges, it will serve as a stepping stone toward academic excellence and leadership development.

The MP over 2,000 exercise books, mathematical sets and 400 science and maths textbooks, and other learning materials to the participants.

The highlight of the maiden edition was the recognition of outstanding performers, with Zoe Kudo Yayra emerging as the overall best student after an examination.

Mr. Nyarko commended teachers for their commitment and encouraged the students to apply the knowledge gained during the camp to achieve better results in their BECE.

“Education is the key to growth, and I am pleased to help our students succeed,” he said.

On her part, the District Education Director, Augustina Adwoa Owusu, praised the MP’s interventions, describing them as timely and impactful.

She also underscored the declining level of education with its abysmal performance during BECE examinations in the District.

However, she averted that the interventions being rolled out by the MP are surest ways of helping solve some of the challenges the district faces.

She also mentions infrastructure deficit as a major problem; which she revealed, also caught the attention of the MP who had constructed school blocks and renovated some others to make teaching and learning conducive for both teachers and students.

Augustina Adwoa Owusu expressed hopes that with the Educamp in motion, Asuogyaman district will become one of the districts that will be churning out best students.