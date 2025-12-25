From Boardroom to Community: Zonda Tec CEO’s Holiday Message

Story By: Nii Okpoti Odamtten/ Faisal Mustapha Mohammed

As the year draws to a close and communities across Ghana and beyond mark the Christmas season, Madam Yang Yang, Chief Executive Officer of Zonda Tec Ghana, is calling on citizens to celebrate with responsibility, gratitude and renewed spiritual focus. In an exclusive interview with Nii Okpoti Odamtten/ Faisal Mustapha Mohammed, the China Ghana business leader reflects on leadership, corporate citizenship and the deeper meaning of Christmas offering a message that blends economic optimism with personal accountability and faith.

“Celebration must never cost a life. Enjoy the season, but protect yourself and others on our roads, in our homes, and in our choices.”

Madam Yang Yang begins with a heartfelt message to the Zonda Tec Ghana family and to Ghanaians everywhere, extending warm wishes for a joyful Christmas and a prosperous New Year.

“I wish every member of the Zonda Tec Ghana team, our partners, and all citizens a Merry Christmas and a truly prosperous 2026,” she said. “This season reminds us that progress is meaningful only when it is shared with our families, our communities, and our nation.”

She emphasized that success in business must always be matched with empathy and service, especially during moments of national celebration.

Beyond festive cheer, Madam Yang Yang sounded a firm note of caution particularly on road safety and responsible conduct during the holidays.

“Christmas is a time of joy, but it is also a time when we must be extra careful,” she stressed. “Watch what you eat and drink. If you are driving, do so responsibly. Do not drink and drive. No celebration is worth a single life.”

Her words echo growing national concerns about holiday related accidents, positioning corporate leaders as vital voices in public safety advocacy.

For Madam Yang Yang, Christmas is not only a cultural or commercial moment it is a spiritual one. She urged citizens to return to the core message of the season.

“In all the celebrations, let us remember the true meaning of Christmas,” she said. “Let Jesus Christ be our ultimate focus His teachings of love, humility, discipline and service should guide how we live, lead and celebrate.”

She believes faith provides the moral compass needed for both personal conduct and national development.

“When our values are anchored in faith, our progress becomes sustainable.”

Under Madam Yang Yang’s leadership, Zonda Tec Ghana has continued to position itself as more than a commercial enterprise embracing cross cultural collaboration, workforce development and community responsibility.

“Leadership is not only about profit,” she explained. “It is about impact how many lives we improve, how many opportunities we create, and how responsibly we operate within society.”

As Ghana strengthens its industrial and technological partnerships, she reaffirmed Zonda Tec’s commitment to ethical growth and people centered innovation.

With optimism for the year ahead, Madam Yang Yang expressed confidence in Ghana’s resilience and potential.

“2026 can be a year of great opportunity if we choose discipline, unity and purpose,” she said. “Together government, private sector, and citizens we can build a future that is safe, prosperous and spiritually grounded.”

She concluded with a final note of encouragement:

“Celebrate with joy, live with responsibility, and walk with faith. That is my Christmas wish for Ghana and for everyone we work with.”