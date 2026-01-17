From Application to Doorstep: Inside Ghana Post’s Passport Success Story

A Quiet Milestone with National Significance

On December 24, 2025, a modest delivery in Osu, Accra, marked a defining moment in Ghana’s public service reform journey. With the successful home delivery of the 100,000th chip embedded Ghanaian passport, Ghana Post crossed a milestone that many once considered improbable.

The moment was not staged for spectacle. Yet its significance resonated deeply: a national institution long associated with delays and skepticism had delivered consistently, efficiently, and at scale.

What unfolded was more than a ceremonial handover. It was a tangible affirmation of institutional renewal, inter agency collaboration, and restored public confidence in state led service delivery.

“We Made a Promise—and We Kept It”

Speaking at the milestone event, the General Manager for Commercial and Business Development of Ghana Post, Mr. Bernadio Atasuno, described the achievement as the fulfilment of a clear commitment.

“As simple as that you apply for the chip embedded Ghanaian passport, and through our partnership with the Government of Ghana and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, we deliver it to your doorstep or wherever you ask us to deliver.”

Mr. Atasuno acknowledged that the journey to this point was not without early setbacks. Initial challenges particularly inaccurate names, incomplete addresses, and location mismatches affected some deliveries during the pilot phase.

However, he noted that targeted system upgrades, refined logistics, and operational learning had significantly improved outcomes.

“With time, we corrected those challenges. Today, we are delivering passports across the length and breadth of the country. We know we are doing well, but there is still room for improvement and we are committed to doing better.”

Ghana Post had originally set a target of delivering 100,000 passports by the end of 2025. That goal was reached ahead of schedule, by early December a signal of operational readiness and capacity.

“Some people didn’t believe we could do it. But we prepared. We put in the right logistics and processes. We knew we would deliver and today, we have delivered.”

The achievement underscores the effectiveness of Ghana Post’s partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and the broader Government of Ghana in modernising passport issuance and distribution.

The Managing Director of Ghana Post, Madam Rita Sraha, used the occasion to acknowledge the political and institutional support that enabled the initiative.

She expressed appreciation to the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and the Minister for Communications, describing their confidence in Ghana Post as pivotal.

“They gave us the opportunity to prove ourselves, and we delivered to their expectations. For that, we are deeply grateful.”

Beyond the passport delivery project, Madam Sraha reaffirmed Ghana Post’s broader transformation agenda one focused on modern logistics, skilled personnel and customer centred service.

“Ghana Post has evolved. We are better resourced, better skilled, and more capable than ever. Trust us with your parcels and items, and we will not disappoint you just as we have delivered on this passport project.”

She concluded with the institution’s guiding principle:

“We only promise what we can deliver and we deliver what we promise.”

For Ms. Gladys, the recipient of the landmark 100,000th passport, the experience was notably straightforward.

“It wasn’t stressful at all. The process was easy and professional. I followed every step, and it was smooth,” she said.

Receiving her passport at home, she described the service as a welcome relief in a system often associated with queues and bureaucracy.

“Being at home and receiving your passport without going through all the stress especially in this Ghana we are in I think it’s a very good experience.”

Ms. Gladys admitted that initial public skepticism had influenced her expectations, but the outcome changed her perception.

“Sometimes people say something cannot be done. But if you believe it’s possible and give it a chance, it can work. Today, I’m a happy customer. I received my passport safe and sound.”

She encouraged other Ghanaians to embrace the service, expressing confidence in Ghana Post’s reliability and security.

As Ghana Post closes 2025 on this historic note, the delivery of the 100,000th passport stands as more than a statistical achievement.

It represents a quiet restoration of trust, a demonstration of what institutional reform can achieve, and a powerful reminder that when public agencies prepare, collaborate, and commit, promises can indeed be kept.