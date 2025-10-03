From Annual Check-up to Community Lifeline: Empowerment Care Foundations LIFECHECK Transforms Over 17,000 Lives in Ghana

Strategic Evolution of a Decade-Long Initiative Sees Record Impact with Free Health and Education Services, Paving the Way for Year-Round Support

What began as a single-day health and educational support outreach has blossomed into a lifeline for thousands. The Empowerment Care Foundation, the humanitarian arm of Empowerment Worship Centre, today announced the monumental success of its LIFECHECK 2025 initiative, which provided critical health screenings, surgical procedures, and essential educational materials to a record 17,000 residents of Adenta, Madina, and surrounding communities.

The main event, held on September 27th at the Adenta Village Astro Turf, was the culmination of a week dedicated to proactive wellness, kickstarted by a community-run-a-thon. This year’s effort propels the initiative’s total impact to over 65,000 lives touched since its inception in 2014, cementing its legacy as a powerful force for community transformation.

The true success of LIFECHECK, however, is measured not just in numbers, but in restored sight, mended health, and the confident smiles of children equipped for school.

We treated a grandmother who had been living with debilitating cataracts for years. After a simple procedure at our eye clinic, she saw her granddaughters face clearly for the first time, shared Prophet Gideon Danso, Global Lead Pastor of Empowerment Worship Centre. That moment is why we do this. LIFECHECK is our commitment to turn compassion into action and to ensure that no one is left behind in our community.

A Symphony of Services, A Chorus of Impact

LIFECHECK 2025 was a meticulously organized hub of hope, offering a comprehensive suite of free services designed to address both immediate and long-term needs:

Health as a Foundation:The medical team became a temporary field hospital, performing 13 life-changing surgeries, conducting 157 ultrasound scans, and attending to over 1,200 medical cases. Dedicated dental and eye clinics performed 101 procedures and treated 487 cases, respectively. A robust blood donation drive also contributed 78 units to the National Blood Service.

Education as Empowerment:

Understanding that a childs future hinges on being prepared for school, the initiative empowered the next generation by distributing 10,000 school bags, 30,000 exercise books, and 1,000 pairs of shoes, directly supporting over 11,000 students.

Holistic Care for Dignity: Beyond clinical and educational support, the foundation restored dignity and eased financial burdens for families, providing 853+ NHIS registrations, 6,000+ free meals, and 220+ free haircuts for children.

Our vision is expanding beyond a single, powerful day, Prophet Danso added. We are laying the groundwork for a needs banka sustainable model to move from an annual intervention to a source of year-round inspiration and support. This is the heart of our church in action, 365 days a year.

The Empowerment Care Foundation extends a heartfelt invitation to corporations, philanthropists, and the public to join this transformative mission. Financial contributions, in-kind donations of medical or educational supplies, and volunteer support are vital to scaling this impact and making the vision of a year-round community lifeline a reality.

About Empowerment Care Foundation:

The Empowerment Care Foundation is the humanitarian and social intervention arm of the Empowerment Worship Centre, dedicated to expressing Gods love through practical acts of service. Driven by a mission to empower communities, the foundation focuses on critical areas including health, education, and social welfare, believing that every life is worthy of care, support, and the opportunity to thrive.