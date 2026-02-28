From a Cleric’s Modest Home to a US$95 Billion Shadow Empire

Ali Hosseini Khamenei, the man who ruled Iran for 36 years with near-absolute authority over its military, judiciary, media, and foreign policy, was born on July 17, 1939, in the northeastern city of Mashhad, into a household that had almost nothing except religious conviction and a disciplined sense of duty.

His father, Seyed Javad Hosseini Khamenei, was an Azerbaijani-born Islamic scholar and mujtahid, a cleric qualified to engage in independent religious reasoning, who had studied in the holy city of Najaf in Iraq before settling in Mashhad. His mother, Khadijeh Mirdamadi, came from a devout family rooted in the central city of Yazd. Together they raised seven children in what those who knew the family described as a pious but materially poor home. There were days, according to accounts preserved by Iranian historians, when the family had no bread. Khamenei himself recalled in later years that his mother sometimes went without food so that her children could eat.

From that beginning, he would become the most powerful man in Iran and, according to a six-month investigation conducted by Reuters, the custodian of a financial empire estimated at no less than $95 billion, a figure that in today’s values represents more wealth than the late Shah of Iran ever formally possessed.

His path from seminary student to supreme leader ran through revolution, imprisonment, and violence. At the age of four, his father enrolled him and his elder brother Mohammad in a traditional religious school where Quranic studies formed the core curriculum. By his teens, Khamenei had moved to the advanced seminaries of Mashhad, studying under Ayatollah Milani, before travelling briefly to Najaf in 1957 and then settling in Qom, where he attended classes taught by Ruhollah Khomeini, the cleric whose political theology would reshape the entire Middle East.

His involvement in anti-monarchy activism under Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi brought him into repeated confrontation with the state. He was arrested six times before the 1979 revolution and spent periods in internal exile. The experience sharpened his political instincts and deepened his loyalty to Khomeini’s revolutionary project.

After the 1979 Islamic Revolution, Khamenei’s rise was rapid. He served as Deputy Minister of Defense, was elected to parliament as a representative for Tehran, and in June 1981 was appointed Friday prayer leader for the capital, one of the most publicly visible clerical roles in the new republic. That same month, a bomb planted inside a tape recorder at a political meeting exploded near him, permanently paralysing his right arm. He never regained its use, but he did not retreat from politics. Within months he was elected President of Iran, serving two terms from 1981 to 1989 through the grinding years of the Iran-Iraq War.

When Khomeini died in June 1989, there was no obvious successor. Khamenei lacked the senior clerical rank of marja, a traditional prerequisite for the role of Supreme Leader. The Assembly of Experts resolved the problem by amending the Iranian constitution to remove that requirement, and on June 4, 1989, at the age of 50, Khamenei was elected as the Islamic Republic’s second Supreme Leader. His critics within the clerical establishment argued from the beginning that his selection was a political manoeuvre rather than a spiritual appointment. His defenders maintained that his closeness to Khomeini and his loyalty to the revolution made him the only viable choice.

What followed was a consolidation of power executed over three decades with a combination of religious authority, institutional control, and a financial instrument that most Iranians and most of the outside world knew almost nothing about.

That instrument was Setad, formally known in Farsi as Setad Ejraiye Farmane Hazrate Emam, which translates as the Headquarters for Executing the Order of the Imam. Khomeini had established it in 1989, two months before his death, as a temporary body to manage properties left behind by Iranians who had fled after the revolution or whose assets had been seized by the new state. Khomeini intended it to be dissolved after two years.

Khamenei did not dissolve it. Instead, under his direction, Setad spent the following three decades expanding into one of the largest and most opaque economic conglomerates in the Middle East. The Reuters investigation published in 2013 documented how Setad built its portfolio by acquiring thousands of properties, often by claiming they had been abandoned, a legal mechanism that stripped ownership from religious minorities, including members of the Baha’i community, from dual nationals, and from families connected to the former monarchy. A couple interviewed by Reuters in California produced documentation showing that Setad had seized their property decades ago due to alleged ties to the Shah. Had they retained ownership, they estimated their stake would be worth over $100 million today. They received nothing.

By the time the Reuters investigation was published, Setad’s holdings spanned real estate, telecommunications, banking, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and oil-linked assets, with a total estimated value of at least $95 billion, a figure that Reuters noted exceeded Iran’s entire oil export revenues for 2012. The United States Embassy in Baghdad assessed in 2019 that the true figure could be closer to $200 billion. Then-United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo described Setad in 2018 as Khamenei’s personal “off-the-books hedge fund.”

Khamenei’s personal lifestyle, by contrast, was austere by any outward measure. He lived in a modest Tehran residence, wore simple clerical robes, and rarely displayed material comfort. Reuters found no evidence that Khamenei was tapping Setad to enrich himself personally but concluded instead that he used its resources to accumulate political leverage, funding patronage networks, supporting aligned factions within the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and insulating the regime from the financial pressure of international sanctions.

His son Mojtaba is separately reported to have accumulated personal wealth exceeding $3 billion, with assets spread across banks in the United Arab Emirates, Syria, Venezuela, and several African countries, along with significant landholdings near Mashhad. Mojtaba’s growing influence had fuelled persistent speculation in recent years that Khamenei harboured dynastic ambitions, an unusual ambition in a theocratic republic that formally rejects hereditary power.

Khamenei’s tenure was also defined by what he oversaw beyond economics. He presided over the violent suppression of at least four major domestic protest movements, including the Mahsa Amini protests of 2022, during which Iranian security forces killed hundreds of demonstrators. On January 17, 2026, in a rare public acknowledgement, he admitted for the first time that several thousand people had died during recent nationwide protests, attributing the deaths to foreign interference by the United States and Israel. The admission came as mass demonstrations, including footage of women publicly burning his image, continued to circulate on social media despite a nationwide internet blackdown.

Internationally, Khamenei built and sustained what became known as the Axis of Resistance, a network of Iranian-aligned armed groups including Hezbollah in Lebanon, Hamas in Gaza, the Houthis in Yemen, and various factions in Iraq and Syria. He consistently framed that network as a strategic counterweight to American and Israeli power in the Middle East, and oversaw the development of Iran’s ballistic missile programme and its nuclear enrichment activities, which at various points brought the country within reach of weapons-grade uranium.

Those policies ultimately shaped the conflict that ended his rule. The United States and Israeli military operation launched in the early hours of Saturday, February 28, 2026, struck multiple command and leadership targets across Tehran and surrounding provinces. Khamenei, who had reportedly developed contingency plans to evacuate to Moscow if domestic unrest threatened his regime, did not survive.

He died as he had lived his political life, at the centre of a storm not entirely of his own making but one that he had done more than almost any other individual to sustain.

He is survived by his wife, Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh, whom he married in 1964, and six children: sons Mojtaba, Mostafa, Masoud, and Maysam, and daughters Boshra and Hoda.