Frimpong-Boateng Refuses NPP Committee Appearance Over Expulsion Threats

Former Environment Minister Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng has declared he will not appear before the New Patriotic Party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) regarding ongoing expulsion proceedings. The cardiothoracic surgeon dismissed party leaders threatening his removal and insisted he remains committed to what he calls the “true” party.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Prof. Frimpong-Boateng stated emphatically that he does not care about the committee’s composition and will not attend any hearing. When reminded that former President John Agyekum Kufuor and other senior officials form part of the NEC, he maintained his refusal, describing such an appearance as a waste of his time.

The former minister reiterated his stance that he has no intention of quitting the NPP despite constitutional processes activated to remove him. He argued that those he termed as “fake” elements should leave the party instead, allowing what he described as the “true party” to stand. His comments intensified an already tense situation within Ghana’s opposition party following its electoral losses in December 2024.

Prof. Frimpong-Boateng also rejected suggestions that his public statements aim to distract the party ahead of its presidential primaries scheduled for January 31. He dismissed allegations that external forces contracted him to make damaging remarks about party leadership. Speaking on the same radio programme, he said anyone suggesting he was acting on behalf of others must be disconnected from reality.

The controversy stems from a Channel One TV interview on January 12, 2026, where Prof. Frimpong-Boateng described the NPP as a “fake party” and suggested he no longer considers himself a member. He alleged that the 2023 presidential primary was manipulated in favour of then Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who became the party’s flagbearer for the 2024 general election.

One day after those remarks, General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong issued a statement announcing constitutional procedures to expel the former minister. The party described his conduct and utterances as highly reprehensible and inimical to its values, unity and integrity. The NPP unequivocally rejected what it termed unfounded characterisation and firmly denied allegations about irregularities in the 2023 primary.

According to the party statement, the presidential primary reflected the will of party delegates and was widely acknowledged by all participating candidates as free, fair, transparent and credible. The NPP emphasised that it had invoked relevant constitutional provisions to commence necessary processes strictly following due procedure.

Prof. Frimpong-Boateng escalated his criticism by describing General Secretary Justin Kodua as “fake, immature and unfit for leadership” during the radio interview. The former minister questioned the party’s priorities, arguing that leaders should focus on recovery strategies after electoral defeat rather than pursuing expulsion proceedings.

The standoff represents a deepening rift within the NPP as it transitions to minority status in Parliament. Critics led by General Secretary Kodua have accused Prof. Frimpong-Boateng of anti-party behaviour and public disparagement, which they claim violates the NPP Constitution. However, some party stalwarts including founding member Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe have defended the former minister’s right to criticise internal processes.

Prof. Frimpong-Boateng maintained that his criticisms stem from commitment to the party’s founding principles rather than personal grievances. He argued that tolerance for truth and criticism distinguishes healthy democratic institutions from failing ones. The former minister previously served as chairman of the now defunct Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining during the last administration.

His supporters argue that his candid approach began with his controversial report on illegal mining and represents necessary accountability for a party grappling with internal divisions. The controversy has sparked broader debate within NPP circles about democratic values, internal dissent and the party’s path forward after losing both the presidency and parliamentary majority in December 2024.

As the NPP prepares for its presidential primary, the party faces questions about how it handles internal criticism and whether expulsion proceedings against a senior figure will help or hinder efforts to rebuild credibility with Ghanaian voters.