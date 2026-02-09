Fresh Violence Erupts in Kpandai Over Land Dispute

Violence erupted in Kpandai on Monday following a heated land dispute that resulted in three motorbikes being set ablaze, marking the second major clash in the Northern Region town within three days. The incident has heightened tensions within the community and raised concerns about escalating conflicts linked to chieftaincy and land ownership disagreements.

Thick smoke billowed into the air as the motorbikes were set on fire, drawing crowds and causing panic among nearby residents. The conflict reportedly began when one traditional faction attempted to demarcate a disputed piece of land believed to belong to both groups. The move was strongly opposed by a rival faction, who viewed the action as an encroachment on their territory.

What started as a disagreement quickly escalated into a confrontation, with both sides engaging in heated exchanges that soon turned violent. Eyewitnesses said stones were thrown during the clash, forcing some residents and traders to flee the area for safety. The situation descended into chaos as tempers flared, with the burning of the three motorbikes occurring at the peak of the unrest.

The Ghana Police Service has deployed personnel to Kpandai to restore calm and prevent further disturbances. Security officers are patrolling the area while investigations continue to determine the exact cause of the violence and identify those responsible. Authorities have urged residents to remain peaceful and resolve disputes through dialogue to avoid further destruction of property.

Monday’s violence follows a more serious confrontation on Saturday, February 7, when supporters of rival chiefs clashed over a gravel pit being used for the rehabilitation of the Dobong community road. That incident left two men fighting for their lives with severe cutlass wounds and resulted in six motorbikes being doused in petrol and set ablaze.

The Saturday clash involved supporters of the Nkanchina and Nana Ntosah factions, who faced off with lethal weapons after disagreement erupted over gravel extraction rights. The Nkanchina chief had formally granted permission for the extraction to facilitate the Dobong road works, but the opposing faction disputed the authority to do so.

Operations at the gravel pit have been completely suspended following the destruction of equipment and the onset of hostilities. Armed police officers have cordoned off the gravel pit and the Dobong road project site to deter further incursions. The two men injured in Saturday’s violence remain under medical supervision at Kpandai District Hospital.

The Northern Regional Security Council (REGSEC) is expected to convene an emergency meeting to address the underlying chieftaincy tensions that have long simmered in the Kpandai area. Land and chieftaincy disputes have been recurring sources of conflict in several Northern Region communities, often rooted in competing claims of traditional authority and historical land ownership.

Kpandai, located in the Northern Region, has a population of approximately 35,000 people and serves as the district capital. The town has experienced periodic tensions related to chieftaincy succession and land boundaries, though the current spate of violence represents an escalation in both frequency and intensity.

Community leaders and civil society organizations have called for urgent mediation to prevent further bloodshed. Some residents expressed frustration that longstanding disputes have not been resolved through formal legal or traditional mechanisms, leading to repeated outbreaks of violence.

The Ghana Police Service has increased its presence in Kpandai and surrounding communities to maintain order and provide visible deterrence against further clashes. Investigators are working to identify perpetrators of both the Saturday and Monday incidents, with authorities indicating that prosecutions will follow once evidence gathering is complete.

The recurring violence has disrupted normal economic activity in parts of Kpandai, with some traders keeping their shops closed out of fear for their safety. Market activity has declined noticeably since Saturday’s confrontation, affecting livelihoods in a community that depends heavily on small-scale commerce and agriculture.

Traditional authorities in the Northern Region have been urged to intervene and facilitate dialogue between the competing factions before the situation deteriorates further. The Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs has been notified of the developments and may deploy mediators to assist in resolving the underlying disputes.