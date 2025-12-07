Fresh Trouble for Heath Goldfields Limited As Prestea Residents Prepare ‘Red Demonstration’ on Wednesday

Fresh trouble has hit Heath Goldfields Limited (HGL) as thousands of aggrieved residents in the Prestea-Huni Valley Constituency of the Western Region gear up for what they describe as a massive “red demonstration” against the company for what they call persistent delays and gross disrespect to the people.

The protest, scheduled for Wednesday, December 10, 2025, will be led by members of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) caucus in the constituency.

According to the residents, their frustrations stem from multiple factors, with the core issue being the high unemployment caused by HGL’s commercial surface mining operations and the company’s continuous refusal to release abandoned shafts for cooperative community mining.

Residents claimed HGL has rejected several appeals for portions of its abandoned pits to be allocated to local miners under the government’s Cooperative Mining Programme, despite the fact that many of these same residents were previously laid off by the company.

They also accused HGL of frequently deploying private security, armed police, and military officers to harass community members who attempt small-scale mining in abandoned pits around Prestea.

Residents Question HGL’s Operations Near Bondaye Shaft

Organisers of the upcoming protest told journalists that their community mining activities pose no more risk than the surface mining activities currently being carried out by HGL close to the Bondaye shaft.

They warned that the company’s ongoing surface mining activities—less than 100 metres from the shaft—could compromise its structural safety.

They further indicated that one of HGL’s active pits is less than 300 metres from the Prestea township, describing the situation as a violation of Ghana’s Minerals and Mining Act.

Residents accused the company of operating outside the law, without the required permits and environmental safeguards.

Company Reluctant to Release Productive Abandoned Pits

Although HGL has agreed to release one abandoned pit at Prestea-Bondaye, residents rejected the offer, arguing that the pit contains no gold and cannot address the massive unemployment crisis created by the company’s layoffs.

They claim HGL is intentionally offering only unproductive pits while refusing to release lucrative ones that could support the community’s livelihood.

Allegations of Poor Investment and Use of Obsolete Equipment

The residents further alleged that Heath Goldfields has failed to make the necessary capital investments since beginning commercial surface mining a year ago.

Instead, they claim the company is using obsolete water pumps and pipes left behind by Golden Star Resources and Future Global Resources.

They expressed concern that HGL has no backup pumps, meaning that in the event of a breakdown, equipment must be transported to Obuasi for repairs—causing operational delays and water-related safety risks.

Massive Layoffs and Unpaid Entitlements

The protest organisers lamented what they described as mass layoffs at the mine, claiming HGL previously had about 700 workers but has since dismissed over 600 employees—representing 85% of the workforce.

They said the majority of the affected workers are members of the local Prestea community who are now struggling to survive.

Many of them are also demanding unpaid entitlements, including severance packages, bonuses, and Social Security (SSNIT) contributions, which the company has allegedly failed to honour since taking over the mine in late 2024.

Some former workers, they said, have reportedly died while waiting for their benefits.

Calls for Removal of Military from Mining Pits

Residents appealed to the government to direct HGL to withdraw military personnel from the abandoned pits and grant them access to viable mining areas.

They argued that giving them access to these pits aligns with the NDC government’s policy to allocate abandoned mines to community cooperatives.

They named several mining catchment areas—including Dumase, Heman, Prestea-Nakaba, Prestea-Bondaye, and Prestea township—where they are seeking access to abandoned shafts.

Concerns Over LOCUMS Contractor Arrangement

Protest organisers also raised concerns about contracts awarded to LOCUMS Association of Local Contractors, stating that the group includes individuals from across the country and not solely contractors from Prestea.

They claimed the company is exploiting local contractors by reducing their ore-hauling rate from US$4.70 per tonne (paid under the previous mine owners) to US$3.40 per tonne, an amount they consider woefully inadequate.

They warned that if LOCUMS collapses due to poor rates, more jobs will be lost in the community.

Conclusion

Residents insist that their demands are legitimate and long overdue.

They reiterated that unless HGL releases profitable abandoned pits, pays outstanding worker benefits, halts harassment by security forces, and improves contractor conditions, the planned demonstration will go ahead as scheduled..