Fresh Prince Actor Floyd Roger Myers Jr Dies at 42

Floyd Roger Myers Jr., the actor who portrayed young Will Smith in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, has died at 42 after suffering a heart attack at his Maryland home. His mother, Renee Trice, confirmed the heartbreaking news, revealing that her son passed away in the early hours of Wednesday morning, October 29, 2025.

The actor had battled serious heart problems over the past three years, surviving three previous heart attacks before the fatal fourth one claimed his life. Trice told reporters she had spoken with her son just the night before his sudden passing, making the loss even more devastating for the grieving family.

Myers made his acting debut in 1992, portraying young Will Smith in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, the sitcom that launched Will Smith into a decades-long Hollywood career. That same year, he secured another significant role as young Marlon Jackson in the television miniseries The Jacksons: An American Dream, which starred Angela Bassett, Vanessa Williams, and Billy Dee Williams.

His final credited television appearance came in 2000 when he appeared in an episode of Young Americans, a short-lived drama series that served as a spin-off of Dawson’s Creek. After that role, Myers stepped away from Hollywood entirely, choosing instead to dedicate his life to community service and entrepreneurship.

Outside of acting, Myers co-founded the nonprofit Fellaship Men’s Group, which focuses on creating safe spaces for men to address emotional and mental health challenges. The organization represented his deep commitment to helping others navigate struggles that often go unaddressed in society.

Following news of his death, the Fellaship Men’s Group paid tribute to their co-founder on Instagram. “RIP to our good brother @rocwonder one of our co founders. Gone but never will be forgotten. The mission will continue in your honor. Next mens meeting will be one for the books like we talked about! Love you bro, rest easy, big bro will take it from here,” the group wrote.

Myers also ran Dr. Duct LLC, an air duct and dryer vent cleaning business in Maryland that earned an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. Friends and clients consistently described him as professional, warm, and trustworthy, qualities that extended far beyond his business dealings.

His sister, Tyree Trice, confirmed his death on a GoFundMe page created to help with funeral expenses and support his four children: Taelyn, Kinsley, Tyler, and Knox. “He was a devoted father, loving brother, and friend whose kindness, laughter, and warmth touched everyone he met,” she wrote in the emotional tribute.

The GoFundMe campaign reflects the sudden financial burden Myers’ passing has placed on his family. As a devoted father of four young children, his death leaves not just an emotional void but practical challenges for those left behind. The fundraiser aims to cover funeral costs and provide support for his children as they navigate life without their father.

Myers was open about his health struggles in the years leading up to his death. In 2023, he revealed on social media that he had been in a coma, sharing a photo from his hospital bed. “Just a week ago I was in a coma fighting for my life!! The way my GOD work though. Im beyond blessed and grateful to be alive!!” he wrote at the time, demonstrating both his resilience and faith.

Despite those previous close calls, his final heart attack proved fatal. The pattern of multiple cardiac episodes over three years highlights the serious cardiovascular challenges Myers faced, making his continued community work and business operations all the more remarkable during that difficult period.

Fans who grew up watching The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air have flooded social media with tributes since news of Myers’ death broke. Many expressed shock at losing someone so young who had been part of their childhood memories. “Thats sad news, so young. Felt like life still had chapters left for him,” one fan wrote, capturing the collective sense that Myers’ story ended far too early.

Another commented, “42 is far too young. Rest in peace legend.” Others referenced his memorable role directly, with one fan writing, “First things first, RIP younger Will,” acknowledging the character that introduced many to Myers’ talent. The outpouring demonstrates how even a brief appearance on a beloved show can leave a lasting impression across generations.

Myers’ transformation from child actor to community advocate represents a path less traveled in Hollywood. While many former child stars struggle with the transition away from entertainment, Myers found purpose in helping others and building legitimate businesses. His work with men’s mental health through the Fellaship Men’s Group proved particularly impactful, addressing issues often stigmatized in communities.

The nonprofit’s mission to create judgment-free spaces where men could discuss life’s challenges, build brotherhood, and strengthen community ties reflected Myers’ understanding that vulnerability isn’t weakness. That insight, combined with his willingness to share his own health struggles publicly, made him a quiet hero to many who knew him beyond his childhood acting roles.

Born in Washington, D.C., on August 17, 1983, Myers graduated from Suitland High School in District Heights, Maryland, in 2001. Though his acting career was brief, spanning less than a decade with only three credited roles, the impact of those performances endures. His portrayal of young Will Smith helped viewers understand the character’s background and the experiences that shaped him before moving to Bel-Air.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air remains a cultural touchstone for millions who discovered it through original broadcasts, syndication, or streaming services. Myers’ contribution to that legacy, though consisting of a single episode, helped humanize one of pop culture’s most iconic characters. His performance captured the innocence and optimism that defined 1990s television at its best.

Myers’ funeral is scheduled for November 3, 2025, where family, friends, and community members will gather to celebrate his life and mourn his passing. The service will likely bring together people from different chapters of his journey: childhood acting colleagues, business associates, mental health advocacy partners, and the many individuals whose lives he touched through his various endeavors.

His death at 42 serves as a sobering reminder about cardiovascular health, particularly for those who have experienced previous cardiac episodes. Heart disease remains one of the leading causes of death globally, and Myers’ experience with multiple heart attacks over three years underscores the importance of ongoing medical monitoring and lifestyle management for those at risk.

For his four children, losing their father at such young ages represents an immeasurable loss. The GoFundMe campaign established by his sister reflects both the practical needs the family faces and the broader community’s desire to support Myers’ legacy by helping those he loved most. The overwhelming response to his death suggests that support will continue long after the initial shock fades.

The Fellaship Men’s Group has pledged to continue its mission in Myers’ honor, ensuring that the work he started will outlive him. That commitment represents perhaps the most fitting tribute to someone who dedicated his post-Hollywood life to service and community building. His legacy will live on not just through his on-screen performances, but through the lives changed by his advocacy work.