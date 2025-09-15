Fresh Concerns Raised Over Attempted Sale of Adamus mine

The protracted ownership dispute surrounding Adamus Resources Limited has taken another twist following reports of efforts to introduce prospective investors to the mine despite pending court proceedings.

According to sources close to the matter, a group of individuals, including both foreign and local parties, were recently taken around the Adamus mine site in the Western Region as part of what appeared to be an investor familiarisation visit.

Some reports have linked business executive Angela List, who has been named in previous proceedings relating to the ownership of Adamus, to these recent developments. However, the case remains before the courts, and no final ruling has yet been made.

This situation has raised concerns among stakeholders, who argue that no transaction regarding the mine can lawfully proceed until the courts conclude the ongoing ownership case.

They have cautioned potential investors — both local and international — to exercise restraint and avoid any negotiations concerning the mine at this stage.

“We want to protect the mine, the workers, and the communities around it. Until the courts have spoken, no transfer or sale should take place,” one stakeholder stressed.

Legal experts have also weighed in, noting that under Ghanaian law, the transfer of mineral rights requires ministerial approval and the involvement of the Minerals Commission. Any transaction undertaken outside of these legal frameworks, they warned, could be rendered invalid.

It is further understood that an injunction application has been filed to prevent any attempt by Ms. List or others to sell or transfer the mine while the case remains in court.

Adamus Resources is one of Ghana’s significant gold assets, and the ongoing dispute has drawn attention not only for its impact on ownership rights but also for its wider implications for jobs, community welfare, and the integrity of the mining sector.

Stakeholders have reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring the mine’s stability while awaiting the court’s ruling, urging all prospective investors to respect due process.

END.