French Rider Claims First Rolex Grand Prix Victory in Brussels

Nina Mallevaey secured her maiden Rolex Grand Prix triumph at the Brussels Stephex Masters on Sunday, outpacing a field of 50 international competitors with a brilliant performance aboard Dynastie de Beaufour.

The 25-year-old French rider delivered a masterful jump-off round in 40.75 seconds to claim victory in the week’s premier competition. Her winning time proved nearly two seconds faster than Britain’s Harry Charles, who had briefly held the lead.

Gregory Bodo’s challenging course featured 14 obstacles and 17 efforts within a tight 83-second time limit. The technical track included a decisive Rolex triple combination that eliminated several early contenders from medal contention.

Opening riders struggled with the demanding layout as Canada’s Kyle Timm faulted at the triple combination while Chile’s Jorge Matte Capdevila retired after a refusal. Belgian hope Thibeau Spits disappointed home supporters when the final oxer fell during his round.

Harry Charles broke the early pattern of eliminations by delivering the first clear round of the competition. His clean performance opened the floodgates as six more riders matched his faultless effort to reach the jump-off phase.

Trevor Breen, Luciana Diniz, Mallevaey, Gregory Wathelet, Andrés Azcárraga, and Christian Ahlmann all posted clear rounds to join Charles in the decisive second phase. The five fastest four-fault riders also advanced, creating a competitive 12-horse jump-off field.

Sweden’s Petronella Andersson established the early jump-off standard with a clear round over the shortened eight-obstacle course. Charles then assumed the lead with a smooth 42.75-second effort that appeared strong enough for victory.

Mexico’s Andrés Azcárraga maintained pressure with another faultless performance before Mallevaey produced the day’s defining moment. Her combination of precision and pace with Dynastie de Beaufour proved unbeatable as she stopped the clock well under Charles’s time.

Belgium’s Gregory Wathelet provided home crowd excitement as the final starter, posting a clear round in 41.71 seconds. His performance secured second place ahead of Charles but couldn’t match Mallevaey’s winning margin.

The victory marks a career breakthrough for Mallevaey, who has established herself among international show jumping’s rising stars. Her triumph at one of Europe’s prestigious venues confirms her ability to compete with the sport’s elite performers.

“I don’t really realize it yet. It feels unbelievable,” Mallevaey reflected after her victory. She credited her support team and trainer Helena for providing crucial advice that made the difference during competition.

The French rider’s success continues her country’s strong tradition in international show jumping while demonstrating the depth of talent emerging across European equestrian sport.

Final Results: