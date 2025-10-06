French Navy Initiative Tackles Gulf of Guinea Fishing Crisis

A conference at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Centre on October 1 brought together naval officers and maritime security experts to address illegal fishing practices that continue draining the Gulf of Guinea’s marine resources. The gathering, themed “Fisheries and Stability, a Global Issue,” emerged from a French Navy training program that’s been operating for four years with increasing regional participation.

The event drew significant governmental attention, with Fisheries Minister Emelia Arthur and Deputy Defence Minister Ernest Brogya Genfi joining French Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Rafael Pont among attendees. Their presence signals recognition that illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing represents more than environmental concern; it’s become a security issue affecting regional stability and economic survival for coastal communities.

Behind the conference sits SIREN, an academy established by the French Navy that brings together officers and agents from various countries’ maritime security apparatus. This year’s cohort included 33 participants from 20 nations who spent six weeks sharing experiences and conducting exercises at sea. Three Ghanaian officers participated, gaining practical skills in managing maritime crises beyond theoretical classroom discussions.

Pont emphasized France’s commitment through both civilian and military channels to strengthen cooperation between law enforcement and fisheries authorities. This approach recognizes that combating illegal fishing requires coordination across multiple agencies that don’t always communicate effectively. Naval forces can patrol waters and identify violations, but prosecution depends on fisheries officials understanding legal frameworks and evidence requirements.

What makes illegal fishing particularly challenging is its interconnection with other maritime crimes. Emmanuel Vignet, SIREN’s director, noted the academy addresses not just IUU fishing but also narcotics trafficking and related criminal activities at sea. Criminal networks operating in Gulf of Guinea waters rarely limit themselves to single activities. Vessels engaged in illegal fishing often facilitate other illicit operations, creating complex enforcement scenarios that single-agency approaches struggle to handle.

For Ghana, the conference timing carries special significance given the country’s ongoing struggle with an EU yellow card warning. Minister Arthur used the platform to appeal for lifting the warning, noting that Ghana has endured the designation for five years despite implementing various measures including new fisheries legislation. The yellow card, issued by the EU over IUU activities, requires Ghana to address specific deficiencies or risk escalation to a red card that would ban fish exports to European markets.

The stakes extend beyond trade statistics. Arthur highlighted that 14,000 artisanal canoes depend on Ghana’s waters for livelihoods. When fish stocks deplete through illegal practices, these fishing households face direct economic consequences that government programs can’t easily offset. The minister’s appeal reflects frustration that Ghana’s reform efforts haven’t yet convinced EU authorities to remove the warning despite legislative changes and increased enforcement efforts.

The yellow card situation illustrates broader challenges Gulf of Guinea nations face. International vessels operating illegally in regional waters often possess sophisticated equipment and networks that overwhelm coastal states’ enforcement capabilities. Countries invest in patrol boats and training programs, but illegal operators adapt faster than governments can respond. This dynamic creates persistent gaps between policy intentions and practical outcomes.

SIREN’s month-and-a-half training duration suggests recognition that meaningful skills transfer requires sustained engagement rather than brief workshops. Participants don’t just attend lectures; they conduct actual exercises at sea, confronting scenarios they’ll encounter in real operations. This experiential approach attempts to bridge the gap between knowing what should happen and executing under pressure.

Whether this conference and related training programs will reduce illegal fishing depends on factors beyond education and cooperation. Gulf of Guinea nations need consistent political will to prosecute violators including domestic actors with political connections. They require adequate patrol vessels, maintenance budgets, and personnel retention when trained officers receive more lucrative private sector offers. International coordination helps, but implementation challenges persist at national levels.

The conference format itself, bringing together international, regional and local perspectives, acknowledges that solutions require multiple viewpoints. What works in one coastal state’s waters may not translate elsewhere given different fleet compositions, enforcement traditions, and political economies. Sharing experiences allows participants to adapt rather than simply import approaches developed in different contexts.

France’s sustained engagement through SIREN over four years demonstrates commitment beyond one-off interventions. Building relationships among maritime security professionals across 20 countries creates networks that facilitate cooperation when actual incidents occur. These personal connections often prove more valuable than formal agreements that sit in ministerial filing cabinets.

For Ghana’s 14,000 artisanal fishers, these high-level discussions about coordination and capacity building remain abstract until they translate into healthier fish stocks and enforceable rules that prevent industrial vessels from depleting resources. The conference represents important diplomatic and professional development work, but artisanal communities measure success by whether they can sustain livelihoods, not by how many officers attended training programs.

The challenge Gulf of Guinea nations face resembles struggles in other regions where illegal fishing persists despite international attention and bilateral cooperation. Technical solutions exist; political economy obstacles remain. Industrial fishing interests wield influence, enforcement agencies face resource constraints, and international cooperation frameworks move slower than criminal networks adapt. These realities don’t invalidate conferences and training programs, but they explain why progress often disappoints relative to expectations.