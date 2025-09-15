French Development Agency Explores Ghana Partnership for Women Entrepreneurs

Ghana’s trade ministry has engaged with French development officials to examine support mechanisms for women-led businesses, as part of broader efforts to strengthen female entrepreneurship across the West African nation.

The Agence Française de Développement has initiated consultations with Ghana’s Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry to assess current programs and identify areas where enhanced support could benefit women entrepreneurs. The discussions reflect AFD’s growing focus on gender-inclusive economic development across Africa.

Claire Delamare, serving in AFD’s country leadership role, has been leading engagement efforts with Ghanaian officials to explore potential collaboration frameworks. The French development agency has maintained a significant presence in Ghana since 1985, investing over 700 million euros between 2008 and 2017 in strategic infrastructure and socio-economic projects.

Ministry officials have outlined existing initiatives supporting small and medium enterprises through the Ghana Enterprise Agency, including financing schemes, certification programs, and capacity building efforts. Current collaborations with international partners including the World Bank, Mastercard, and regional organizations are expanding opportunities for small-scale traders.

Ghana has positioned itself as a leader in implementing women-focused trade policies within the African Continental Free Trade Area framework. The country’s economic future increasingly depends on empowering women and youth entrepreneurs to access continental markets, according to recent development studies.

Structural challenges continue to constrain women’s business growth across Ghana, including limited access to capital, gaps in financial literacy, and insufficient knowledge of business ecosystems. Development partners emphasize the importance of sustainable funding models that extend beyond traditional project cycles.

The Ministry’s Trade Facilitation directorate has been implementing compliance training programs targeting women, youth, and persons with disabilities in key border communities including Elubo, Aflao, and Takoradi. A National Committee on Trade and Gender, established in 2021, drives inclusivity through regional champions and digital reporting mechanisms.

AFD’s gender strategy now prioritizes women’s economic empowerment as a core development objective, with the agency seeking to establish itself among leading international organizations on gender equality. The approach includes enhanced tracking and measurement systems to assess program effectiveness.

Ghana represents a strategic partner for AFD’s African operations, with potential for developing scalable support models that could be adapted across the continent. The country’s robust institutional framework and commitment to inclusive trade policies make it an attractive pilot location for innovative programs.

The engagement reflects broader international recognition of Ghana’s progress in promoting women’s participation in trade and entrepreneurship. Recent initiatives include specialized training programs for cross-border traders and mobile applications enabling real-time reporting of trade facilitation challenges.

Development experts emphasize that successful women’s entrepreneurship programs require long-term institutional strengthening rather than short-term project interventions. Ghana’s experience could provide valuable lessons for similar initiatives across sub-Saharan Africa.