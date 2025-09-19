GFZA Marks 30 Years With $35Bn Export Success, Pivots to Special Economic Zones

Ghana Free Zones Authority (GFZA) has launched celebrations marking three decades of transforming the country’s export landscape, announcing cumulative export revenues exceeding $35 billion while creating more than 40,000 jobs since its establishment in 1995.

The milestone celebration, launched in Accra, comes as GFZA reports unprecedented recent performance, with non-traditional export values hitting $1 billion in the first quarter of 2025 alone and total non-traditional exports reaching $2.25 billion by end-2024, representing a 1,447% increase from $145.5 million in 1997.

Dr. Mary Awusi, who became Ghana’s first female GFZA Chief Executive Officer, described the 30-year journey as transformational for the authority’s future trajectory. The celebrations operate under the theme “Three Decades of Impact: Empowering Businesses, Transforming Trade in Ghana,” signaling both retrospective achievement and forward-looking ambition.

Speaking at the launch, Dr. Awusi emphasized how GFZA has evolved from modest beginnings near the Ministry of Trade into a cornerstone of Ghana’s industrialization strategy. The authority now oversees multiple Export Processing Zones across the country, with significant infrastructure developments in the Ashanti and Greater Accra regions nearing completion.

Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, Minister of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, who chairs the GFZA Board, reinforced the authority’s central role in Ghana’s economic transformation agenda. She outlined government plans to transition from Export Processing Zones to Special Economic Zones, focusing on sectors including agribusiness, renewable energy, information and communication technology, logistics, and advanced manufacturing.

This strategic pivot toward Special Economic Zones represents a fundamental shift in Ghana’s approach to investment attraction and export diversification. The transition aims to create more comprehensive economic hubs that integrate multiple industries and services, potentially attracting larger-scale, long-term investments compared to traditional free zones.

The timing of this transformation aligns with Ghana’s positioning within the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), where the country seeks to establish itself as a preferred investment hub for companies targeting Africa’s growing markets. GFZA has committed to actively advocating for passage of the Special Economic Zone Act, which would provide the legal framework for this transition.

Recent performance metrics demonstrate GFZA’s growing significance in Ghana’s export economy. The authority’s companies have consistently expanded their contribution to national non-traditional exports, with the first quarter 2025 performance suggesting the sector could achieve record-breaking annual results.

The 30th anniversary celebrations will feature multiple events including business forums, exhibitions, awards ceremonies, and corporate social responsibility initiatives. These activities aim to showcase GFZA’s evolution while strengthening relationships with existing investors and attracting new partnerships.

Officials from key trade and investment institutions attended the launch, including representatives from Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), and Ghana International Trade Commission (GITC), highlighting the collaborative approach to Ghana’s trade promotion efforts.

The authority’s strategic agenda emphasizes investment promotion, digital transformation, strategic partnerships, and infrastructure expansion as pillars for enhancing Ghana’s competitiveness in global markets. This comprehensive approach reflects lessons learned from three decades of operation and emerging best practices in economic zone management.

GFZA’s success story demonstrates the effectiveness of targeted policy interventions in driving export-led growth. The authority’s achievement of creating over 40,000 jobs while generating $35 billion in export revenues illustrates the multiplier effects of well-designed free zone programs in emerging economies.

The transition to Special Economic Zones represents recognition that modern investors seek more integrated business environments that combine manufacturing, services, and logistics capabilities. These zones typically offer greater flexibility and comprehensive infrastructure compared to traditional export processing zones.

Ghana’s experience with free zones positions the country as a regional leader in investment promotion and export diversification strategies. The lessons learned from GFZA’s three-decade journey provide valuable insights for other African countries developing similar programs.

The authority’s focus on sectors like renewable energy and advanced manufacturing aligns with global trends toward sustainable development and technological advancement. This strategic positioning could attract investors seeking to establish operations that meet both commercial objectives and environmental sustainability goals.

As Ghana continues implementing the AfCFTA framework, GFZA’s transformation into Special Economic Zones could provide crucial infrastructure for intra-African trade expansion. The authority’s established relationships with international investors position Ghana advantageously for capturing increased trade flows within the continental market.

The successful celebration of GFZA’s 30th anniversary marks not just historical achievement but the beginning of a new chapter focused on deeper economic integration, technological advancement, and sustainable development. This evolution reflects Ghana’s maturation as an investment destination and its ambitions for the next phase of economic transformation.