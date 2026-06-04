Free SHS Suppliers Threaten Protest Over GH¢50m Debt

Suppliers to Ghana’s Free Senior High School (Free SHS) programme have threatened to picket the Education Ministry on 11 June over about 50 million cedis in unpaid bills dating back to 2023.

The National Association of Institutional Suppliers (NAIS) says more than 200 of its members have gone unpaid since 2023 despite delivering uniforms, house dresses and school cloths to public senior high schools nationwide.

Association President Emmanuel Ayivor said the last significant payment came on 8 April 2024 and that nothing had been paid since. “All we need is our money and a clear roadmap,” he said.

Ayivor said schools verify all deliveries before invoices reach the Ministry of Education, so the claims were not in dispute. The government, he said, accepted the debt as valid but kept asking for patience.

The association has set a peaceful picketing for 11 June to press for payment or a credible timeline. Ayivor said the protest could be called off if the government began paying or committed to a clear schedule.

It is not the first such standoff. In April 2024, NAIS suspended a similar protest after the Ministry released 26 million cedis and pledged to clear the arrears.

Free SHS is now financed mainly through the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund), which was allocated 4.2 billion cedis for the programme in 2026. The suppliers warn that continued non payment is straining their operations and could disrupt the supply of school items.