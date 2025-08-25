Free SHS Graduates Shun Vocational Training, Economist Warns

Ghana’s Free Senior High School programme may be inadvertently creating a skills gap as graduates increasingly reject trade-based careers in favour of white-collar aspirations that don’t exist, a leading economist has warned.

Professor William Baah-Boateng, a labour economist, told a World Bank forum that the celebrated education policy has produced an unexpected side effect. Young people who complete secondary school now consider themselves above manual trades, even when such skills offer better employment prospects than academic qualifications alone.

The contrast is stark. Students leaving Junior High School readily embrace apprenticeships in auto mechanics, hairdressing, or tailoring. But after three years of secondary education, those same career paths suddenly seem beneath them.

“When a young person finishes JHS and you want them to learn a trade, they’re willing to do it,” Professor Baah-Boateng explained. “But the moment they move into secondary school and finish, they don’t want to do it anymore.”

He illustrated the problem through a personal example. His own niece rejected opportunities in hairdressing and dressmaking after completing SHS, despite poor grades that made professional programmes unlikely. She insisted on pursuing nursing instead, only to become pregnant before achieving her goal.

The Free SHS programme, launched to remove financial barriers to education, has dramatically increased enrollment across Ghana. Yet Professor Baah-Boateng argues the curriculum remains too focused on traditional academic subjects rather than practical skills development.

This academic bias creates unrealistic expectations. Graduates emerge expecting white-collar employment in an economy that cannot generate enough such positions. Meanwhile, the vocational sectors crucial for Ghana’s industrialization struggle to attract workers despite offering genuine career opportunities.

The economist’s research reveals a troubling pattern where educational achievement paradoxically narrows rather than expands career options in young people’s minds. The stigma attached to manual work persists even as Ghana desperately needs skilled tradespeople to drive economic development.

Professor Baah-Boateng called for urgent reforms to integrate robust skills training and apprenticeship programmes within the Free SHS framework. Without such changes, he warned, Ghana risks producing a generation of certificate holders lacking practical employable skills.

The challenge reflects broader tensions in Ghana’s development strategy. While expanding access to education represents genuine progress, the content and direction of that education must align with economic realities and labour market demands.