Free Screenings Mark World Diabetes Day in Osu: Health Leaders Urge Lifestyle Changes and Regular Checkups

More than a hundred residents of Osu Ashanti and surrounding communities received free medical screening on Friday as part of activities marking World Diabetes Day 2025.

The exercise — which included checks for diabetes, hypertension, breast cancer and dental disease — was organized through a collaboration between Naa Badu Adiagba I, Queenmother of Abelenkpe and Dzorwulu; Ishmael Telfer, Assembly Member for the Osu Alata Electoral Area; and the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

Health officials said the initiative was designed to address rising concerns about noncommunicable diseases (NCDs), particularly diabetes and hypertension, which continue to affect growing numbers of Ghanaians.

“Know Your Status” — GHS Calls for Regular Screening

Dr. Wallace Olenu, Program Manager for the NCD Control Program at the Ghana Health Service, emphasized during the exercise that too many people go about their daily routines unaware of their blood sugar levels.

“Today is World Diabetes Day. The world over, we are celebrating, and we want to commemorate it by organizing health screenings,” Dr. Olenu said. “Sometimes we go about our daily activities without knowing the status of our blood sugar. Days like this afford us the opportunity to check for free.”

According to him, diabetes and hypertension “go hand in hand,” making

it essential for screening to include both blood sugar and blood pressure. He noted that many people in busy urban communities fail to make time for routine checkups, leading to late detection and complications.

Dr. Olenu added that the screening exercise was expanded to include oral health because “lots of people do not check their mouth,” as well as education on breast cancer awareness.

Causes and Prevention: “We Can Reduce the Risks”

Speaking on the causes of diabetes, Dr. Olenu identified two categories of risk factors: non-modifiable and modifiable.

The non-modifiable factors, he explained, include family history. “If your parents or a first-degree relative had diabetes, you are more likely to get it. But that does not mean you automatically will. If you eat well, exercise, check yourself regularly and avoid gaining excess weight, you can reduce your risk.”

Modifiable risk factors, he noted, involve lifestyle choices:

• reducing refined carbohydrates such as sweets and sugary foods

• eating more fruits and vegetables

• avoiding excessive weight gain

• exercising at least three times a week

• reducing stress

“A lot of us work from dawn to dusk without proper meals. Stress is also a contributing factor,” he said.

Dr. Olenu also warned against unapproved herbal or adjunct therapies for lowering blood sugar. “People recommend boiling cassava leaves or mango leaves. These therapies are not sanctioned by the health system,” he stressed. “If someone recommends any additional medicine, consult your doctor.”

High Blood Sugar Readings Revealed

From morning through midday, several residents recorded high blood sugar levels, but most were already aware of their condition.

“It means they were not going for follow-ups,” Dr. Olenu said. “We advised them to resume regular checkups. These diseases are controllable, but you need regular appointments.”

He confirmed that no emergency cases were recorded. Some individuals received medication while others were referred back to health facilities for further management.

Queenmother Calls for Community Leadership in Health

Naa Badu Adiagba I described the event as a success, noting that nearly 100 residents had been screened by midday.

“Today, being World Diabetes Day, we collaborated with the Ghana Health Service to look into the wellbeing of our people. We have screening for diabetes, hypertension, dental care and breast cancer,” she said.

She urged other traditional leaders to prioritize the health of their communities.

“As leaders, the wellbeing of our people must be paramount. Without good health, there is nothing they can do for themselves or for us.”

The Queenmother encouraged all Ghanaians to get tested, stressing that early knowledge of one’s status is crucial. “If it is hereditary or related to how you eat, you will be directed on what to do. I plead with everybody to get tested.”

Residents Praise Professionalism and Education

Many beneficiaries expressed satisfaction with the organization and thoroughness of the screening process.

Reginald Emmanuel Nii Lartey, who completed checks for blood pressure, blood sugar and dental health, said the exercise was “a lovely experience” that everyone should participate in.

“You can see the professionalism. They are calm and patient. They explain everything — why you need to relax before checking your BP, what to avoid before a sugar test,” he said. “They are educating us while screening us.”

Lartey urged community members not to wait for illness before seeking care.

“You might be there and not know there is a sickness within you. It’s free — not a dime taken. Come and check yourself, especially now as we approach Christmas.”

He also encouraged men to screen for breast cancer. “Men do have breast cancers as well. I checked myself. I’m free. Come and be screened so you can work and live peacefully.”

A Call to Action

Organizers say the screenings are part of a broader push to promote early detection of NCDs and empower communities to take control of their health.

“Keep your name — don’t wait until your name changes to a dead body,” Lartey added, echoing a message repeated throughout the event: early detection saves lives.

The Ghana Health Service and local leaders plan to continue similar community-based health initiatives in the coming year.

By Kingsley Asiedu