Free Eye Care Outreach Brings Hope To Adzato, Surrounding Communities

Source: Isaac Kwame Avanye

Over 350 residents of Adzato and neighbouring villages in the Anloga District of Ghana’s Volta Region received free eye and medical care during a four-day outreach organised by the humanitarian Eye Care Mission – Ghana, in partnership with the Netherlands-based Licht Voor Het Oog (Light for the Eye) foundation.

The health programme ran from Friday, October 31 to Monday, November 3, 2025, at the St. Gabriel R.C. Chapel in Adzato, operating daily from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Community-Led Collaboration

The initiative was spearheaded by local leaders, including Torgbi Agbeve III (Dufia of Adzato), Hon. Abraham Apetorgbor Lumor (Assembly Member), and the Hoedoafia family, with support from other community stakeholders. A team of Dutch ophthalmologists affiliated with Licht Voor Het Oog conducted the screenings.

Villages such as Klomikpota, Akplorfudzi, Amenyokorpe, Hadota, Kpordui, Sokutsime, Vorvornukorpe, Sodzi, Aflorto, Tregui, Agortoe, and Suipe were among those directly served. Organisers also welcomed participants from Achiavi, Akatsi, Alakple, and other nearby towns.

Voices from the Mission

John Hoedoafa, National Coordinator and native of Adzato, shared the foundation’s vision: “Vision is essential to living comfortably. The founder of Licht Voor Het Oog is an optician who believes that sight is a divine gift—and giving freely to those in need is our way of honouring that.”

He added, “This is our second outreach—the first was in Hohoe in January. We believe in helping our people and extending that help to neighbouring communities.”

Dr Jonathan Schoonhoven, Quality and Process Manager, highlighted the programme’s growth: “We screened over 100 people in Hohoe. Here in Adzato, we reached more than 350. That’s encouraging. With enough support, we hope to establish a permanent eye care centre in Adzato.”

Kafui Sakpaku–Botchway, UK-based assistant organiser, emphasised the importance of regular eye checks: “Many wait until their vision deteriorates before seeking help. That’s worrying. We must prioritise preventive care—what we eat and drink also affects our eyesight.”

A Call for Infrastructure Support

Hon. Abraham Apetorgbor Lumor, assemblyman for the Adzato electoral area, appealed to the government to address poor road conditions in Adzato, which hinder access to healthcare and development. He expressed gratitude to the Licht Voor Het Oog team for their generosity and urged residents to follow medical advice to preserve their vision.