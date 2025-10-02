Freddy Blaze features Sefa on “No Size” single

Highlife musician Freddy Blaze has teamed up with songstress Sefa on a new one titled “No Size.”

The song beautifully captures Freddy Blaze’s emotions for Sefa, expressing how, after many choices, she stands out as the one who truly tops it all in his life.

Produced by the talented Beatz Vampire, “No Size” blends smooth rhythms with emotional lyrics, making it the perfect anthem for lovebirds and music lovers who appreciate authentic Highlife vibes.

The visuals for the song were shot in Accra and directed by Kojo Myles. The video features stunning appearances, including multiple award winning model Everlove, whose appearance adds an extra layer of elegance and charm to the storyline.

With its captivating melody and romantic theme, “No Size” is going to be on every ones playlist soon.

Stream the official video for No Size featuring Sefa from below