Freddie Blay Backs Bawumia for Future NPP Leadership Despite Election Loss

Former NPP National Chairman Freddie Blay has publicly reaffirmed his support for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s leadership potential following the party’s 2024 electoral defeat.

During an interview with AsaasePa 107.3 FM on Monday, Blay maintained that Bawumia remains a viable candidate should he seek the party’s nomination again.

“Bawumia’s ticket is good. I still have faith in that,” Blay stated, while acknowledging the internal party debates emerging after the election loss. His comments come amid criticism from other NPP figures including Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong, who has questioned the party’s campaign strategy. Blay characterized such disagreements as normal democratic discourse within a political organization.

The former chairman emphasized that ultimate decisions about the party’s future leadership would rest with NPP delegates. “When the time comes, delegates will decide,” he noted, while personally endorsing Bawumia’s continued political relevance. Political analysts observe that Blay’s remarks signal early positioning within the NPP as the party begins its post-election reassessment.

Bawumia’s performance as flagbearer has become a focal point of internal party review following the 2024 results. While some factions advocate for new leadership, Blay’s public support suggests Bawumia retains significant backing within the party’s establishment. The coming months are expected to see intensified debate about the NPP’s direction ahead of the next electoral cycle.