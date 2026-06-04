Fraud Lands Hajia4Real on US Deportation List of Notorious Offenders

Ghanaian socialite and musician Mona Montrage, widely known as Haji4Real, has been named among individuals described by United States authorities as the “worst criminal aliens” in a recent deportation crackdown led by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

According to details released by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Haji4Real was included in a list of 355 West African immigrants either facing deportation or already deported. The list, which features names, photographs, and alleged crimes, includes 30 Ghanaian nationals.

Authorities stated that the publication of the list is part of efforts to highlight individuals accused of serious criminal activities. In a statement accompanying the release, DHS noted that ICE officials are carrying out mass deportations targeting what it termed the “worst of the worst” offenders.

Haji4Real, who gained prominence in Ghana’s entertainment and social scene, was cited for fraud-related offences. The report indicated that she was arrested in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, before being processed for deportation.

Her inclusion on the list has sparked widespread reactions, particularly in Ghana, where she has maintained a strong public presence as both a musician and influencer. The development marks a significant turn in her public image, transitioning from celebrity status to being linked with a high-profile international law enforcement action.

The DHS reiterated its commitment to enforcing immigration laws and removing individuals involved in criminal activities, emphasizing that such operations are in line with broader national security objectives.

Meanwhile, Haji4Real’s case continues to draw attention as discussions intensify around immigration enforcement and the treatment of foreign nationals involved in criminal proceedings in the United States.

Further details regarding the legal processes surrounding her arrest and deportation remain limited, but officials maintain that actions taken were in accordance with U.S. laws and immigration policies.