Franklin Cudjoe Urges NPP to Prioritize Accountability Over Infighting

IMANI Africa’s Founding President Franklin Cudjoe has issued a sharp critique of the New Patriotic Party’s post-election trajectory, calling for concrete reforms beyond “empty slogans” to regain public trust.

His social media statement highlights concerns over the party’s diminished parliamentary strength—holding just 60 of its previous 88 seats after the 2024 polls—and internal divisions overshadowing meaningful renewal efforts.

Cudjoe contrasted the NPP’s current state with its historically respected governance under former President Kufuor, urging the party to focus on three critical actions: recovering misappropriated public funds, barring implicated individuals from future elections, and presenting credible policy alternatives. “Convince 276 constituencies you’ll return stolen loot and ban the offenders—then Ghanaians might listen,” he asserted, emphasizing accountability as the pathway to political rehabilitation.

The commentary has ignited vigorous debate about the opposition’s future direction, with analysts noting it reflects broader public frustration over corruption and governance standards. As the NPP prepares for its internal elections, Cudjoe’s challenge underscores the high stakes for Ghana’s political opposition in rebuilding credibility ahead of the next electoral cycle.