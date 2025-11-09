Franklin Cudjoe Appeals to Ofori Atta to Return Home

IMANI Africa president Franklin Cudjoe has made a public appeal to former Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta, urging him to return to Ghana and clear his name amid allegations of financial misconduct currently under investigation by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

In an open message shared online on November 9, 2025, Cudjoe wrote that his dear friend should come home and defend his name against accusations of grand theft and financial recklessness. He promised that no one will persecute the former minister and pledged to ensure that outcome personally.

Cudjoe continued by noting that others with whom Ofori Atta served and are far beneath him in terms of stature are braving through their alleged crimes. He appealed to the former minister to honour the tradition of his political philosophy and personal integrity by coming to clear his name.

The appeal represents a notable shift from Cudjoe’s earlier criticism of the former minister. In February 2025, the IMANI Africa founder harshly criticized Ofori Atta as “heartless and careless” over alleged misappropriation of state funds, specifically referencing $58 million that could have built a modern hospital instead of being spent on the National Cathedral project.

Ken Ofori Atta served as Finance Minister under President Nana Akufo Addo’s administration from 2017 until early 2024. He departed Ghana on or around January 2, 2025, shortly before the new administration took office.

The OSP formally notified Ofori Atta on January 24, 2025, that he was a suspect in five financial cases and directed him to appear in person on February 10. His lawyers responded on January 31, citing indefinite absence from Ghana for medical reasons and offering cooperation through legal representatives.

The OSP rejected this arrangement and demanded a specific return date by February 10, warning of legal action if he failed to comply. Ofori Atta’s lawyers subsequently submitted what the OSP described as a generic letter from a foreign doctor indicating medical treatment and possible surgical intervention.

After Ofori Atta failed to appear by a rescheduled June 2 deadline, the OSP declared him a fugitive from justice in February 2025. On June 5, 2025, the OSP secured an Interpol Red Notice for “Using Public Office for Profit,” initiating efforts to enforce his return.

Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng revealed during a November 5 interview on the KSM Show that his office knows Ofori Atta resides in the United States and even identified the area where he lives. However, Agyebeng explained that extradition from the US requires a complete case file with detailed evidence and formally filed charges before any request can be considered.

The investigations reportedly focus on several cases including the revenue assurance deal between Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML), expenditures linked to the National Cathedral project, and matters related to health and tax refund operations. The OSP described these cases as collectively causing major financial loss to the state.

Agyebeng announced at an October 30 press briefing that corruption charges will be filed by the end of November 2025 against Ofori Atta and five others implicated in the SML scandal. Those facing charges alongside the former minister include Dr Ammishaddai Owusu Amoah and Emmanuel Kofi Nti, both former Commissioner Generals of GRA, GRA officials Isaac Crentsil and Kwadwo Damoa, as well as Ernest Akore, former Technical Advisor at the Ministry of Finance.

Frank Davies, lead counsel for Ofori Atta, has stated categorically that his client is not scared of prosecution and will appear in court if charged. Davies told reporters that if charges are filed, Ofori Atta will come, asserting he has until the end of November to respond.

However, investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni revealed on November 4 that someone close to Ofori Atta told him approximately three or four months earlier that the former minister has no intention of returning to Ghana voluntarily. Awuni shared this information in a news card posted by GHOne TV, stating he heard directly that Ofori Atta is never coming back.

Attorney General Dominic Ayine explained at an October 22 government accountability briefing that his office cannot initiate formal extradition proceedings until receiving a complete case docket from the OSP. He noted that United States extradition procedures demand detailed evidence and formally filed charges before any request can be considered.

Special Prosecutor Agyebeng acknowledged the complexity of extradition, explaining that even with knowledge of Ofori Atta’s location, neither his office nor Ghana Armed Forces can simply go to America to arrest him. He noted that the central authority in the US could decide one way on extradition, but the President of the United States could block it entirely.

Agyebeng also revealed what he termed institutional sabotage during the transition period, stating that the security setup was against the OSP and prevented his office from performing its job. He emphasized that his office does not control airports or exit points, noting that Ofori Atta left while his cousin, then President Nana Akufo Addo, still held office.

Ten months after being declared a fugitive from justice, Ofori Atta remains in the United States and has neither been arrested nor voluntarily returned to Ghana. The extended absence has sparked debate about accountability, institutional coordination, and whether political connections enabled his departure.

Ofori Atta’s defense team maintains he is not evading justice but rather undergoing essential medical treatment. His lawyers argue that compelling repatriation from the US would violate international legal norms, insisting no legal framework permits forced extradition of a patient receiving treatment.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) USA Communications Directorate backed this position, calling the OSP’s fugitive declaration unlawful and unfounded. Davies criticized what he termed the Special Prosecutor’s trial by public opinion, maintaining that prosecution must prove guilt beyond all reasonable doubts while respecting constitutional presumption of innocence.

Cudjoe’s latest appeal arrives amid this complex legal standoff, offering assurances of protection and calling on his friend to face the allegations directly rather than remain abroad. The message suggests confidence that Ofori Atta can successfully defend himself if he returns to Ghana voluntarily.

Whether the former minister will heed Cudjoe’s call remains uncertain given the conflicting signals from his legal team promising cooperation if charged versus reports from sources close to him suggesting permanent exile. The situation continues evolving as the OSP prepares to file formal charges by month’s end.