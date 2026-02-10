France Urges Young Adults to Have Children Earlier

The French government unveiled plans on Tuesday to encourage citizens around age 29 to start families earlier, following a historic demographic crisis that saw deaths exceed births for the first time since World War II.

Health Minister Stéphanie Rist announced the initiative as part of a 16-point fertility strategy addressing infertility affecting approximately 3.3 million French people. Starting late summer 2026, all citizens turning 29 will receive informational letters on sexual and reproductive health, contraception, and fertility preservation options.

France recorded 645,000 births against 651,000 deaths in 2025, creating a negative natural balance of 6,000 people, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). The fertility rate dropped to 1.56 children per woman, the lowest since World War I and well below the 2.1 replacement level.

The health ministry emphasised that fertility responsibility is shared between men and women. Rist clarified that the government aims to provide information rather than dictate family planning decisions. The plan includes expanding egg freezing centres from 40 to 70 by 2028, while maintaining free services for people aged 29 to 37.

France faces intensifying concerns about funding pensions and healthcare as its population ages. Despite the negative birth balance, the total population grew to 69.1 million by January 2026, driven entirely by net migration estimated at 176,000 people.

The government strategy includes establishing a national fertility website, improving care for polycystic ovary syndrome and endometriosis, and launching research into environmental factors affecting fertility. Life expectancy reached record highs in 2025 at 85.9 years for women and 80.3 years for men.

Critics argue the campaign overlooks fundamental issues including housing costs, childcare access, and financial stability. Some demographers question whether informational letters alone can reverse deeply rooted demographic trends affecting Western nations.

France recorded 24 percent fewer births in 2025 compared to 2010 when births last peaked. The average age at first childbirth rose to 31.2 years for women, up from 29.6 years in 2005.

President Emmanuel Macron has championed demographic rearmament as a national priority. The fertility plan includes reviewing maternal and infant mortality rates, which remain higher than other European nations since 2011. The ministry aims to establish a national birth registry by 2027.

Neighbouring European countries face similar demographic challenges. Germany reported a fertility rate of 1.35 children per woman in 2023, while the United Kingdom recorded 1.41 in England and Wales by 2024.

The French scheme positions fertility awareness alongside concrete medical interventions. One in eight couples in France experiences infertility according to government data. The health ministry stressed that couples face fertility challenges from medical, environmental, behavioural, and social factors.