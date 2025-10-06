France PM Resigns Hours After Cabinet Unveiling, Markets Tumble

France plunged deeper into political chaos Monday as Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu resigned less than 24 hours after announcing his cabinet, triggering immediate financial turmoil across European markets and raising questions about whether the eurozone’s second largest economy can govern itself.

Lecornu stepped down just hours after naming his government, unable to secure enough parliamentary backing to survive even an initial confidence vote. His administration lasted roughly a day, marking one of the shortest tenures in modern French political history and making him France’s fifth prime minister in less than two years.

Markets responded swiftly to the resignation. French 10-year bond yields jumped as much as 11 basis points to 3.61%, pushing the premium investors demand to hold French debt over German bonds to the highest level this year. The CAC 40 Index lost 1.4%, the most in six weeks, with banks taking the biggest hit.

The collapse exposes France’s fundamental governing problem. Since President Emmanuel Macron’s party lost its parliamentary majority following inconclusive 2024 elections, the country has been locked in a power struggle with no viable coalition emerging. The paralysis has gripped France since those elections left no party with an outright majority.

Lecornu’s attempt to build a centrist government fell apart before it could begin work. The left-wing coalition viewed his cabinet selections as leaning too far right, while conservatives accused him of perpetuating Macron’s agenda without meaningful change. With neither bloc willing to support him, his position became untenable the moment his cabinet list was published Sunday.

This wasn’t supposed to happen. When Macron appointed his defense minister as prime minister last month, he handed Lecornu the daunting task of trying to find consensus in a divided parliament and pass the 2026 budget. Instead, Lecornu couldn’t even survive his first day with a full government.

The resignation leaves Macron facing perhaps the toughest moment of his presidency. He now finds himself cornered, with few good options left: call a snap election or step down and trigger a new presidential election. Both choices carry enormous risks at a time when France needs stable leadership to address mounting fiscal pressures.

France’s budget situation adds urgency to the political crisis. The country faces pressure to reduce spending and bring its deficit under control, but a fractured parliament makes passing any meaningful reform legislation nearly impossible. Each failed government deepens investor concerns about France’s ability to address its fiscal challenges.

The market reaction reflects these mounting worries. French bond yields have been under pressure for months as political instability persists. The latest spike puts French government borrowing costs at levels that would have been unthinkable just a few years ago, when France was considered one of Europe’s most stable economies alongside Germany.

Banking stocks bore the brunt of Monday’s sell-off, as investors worried about exposure to French sovereign debt and the broader economic implications of prolonged political paralysis. The euro weakened against major currencies, though the European Central Bank (ECB) remains a potential backstop if bond market stress becomes severe.

What comes next is anyone’s guess. Macron could attempt to appoint a technocratic government focused solely on keeping essential services running, though such a caretaker administration would struggle to pass a budget or implement reforms. He could call fresh elections, but there’s no guarantee the result would be any less fragmented than the current parliament.

Some political observers suggest Macron might try to govern by decree for routine matters, but that approach has constitutional limits and would likely face immediate legal challenges. France’s political system wasn’t designed for this level of parliamentary fragmentation.

The crisis has broader implications for Europe. France is the eurozone’s second largest economy and a key pillar of European Union decision-making. A prolonged period of French political instability complicates everything from EU budget negotiations to common defense initiatives at a time when Europe faces multiple external challenges.

For ordinary French citizens, the repeated government collapses mean policy paralysis on issues ranging from healthcare reform to education funding to infrastructure investment. Bills pile up, decisions get deferred, and the sense of drift deepens with each failed administration.

Lecornu’s brief tenure will likely be remembered as a symbol of France’s current political dysfunction. A seasoned politician and Macron loyalist couldn’t even assemble a cabinet that could survive 24 hours once opposition parties made clear their intentions. That’s not just a failure of one prime minister, it’s a failure of the entire political system to produce workable governance.

The question now is whether any politician can break the deadlock, or whether France faces months more of instability until circumstances force either new elections or some dramatic political realignment. Markets are clearly growing impatient for an answer.