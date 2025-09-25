France Debt Hits Historic 3.4 Trillion Euros

France’s public debt has surged to an unprecedented 3.4 trillion euros, placing immense pressure on newly appointed Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu as he navigates both political instability and mounting street protests.

The national statistics bureau INSEE revealed the debt reached 115.6 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in the second quarter, representing an increase of nearly 71 billion euros in just three months. The figure makes France the European Union’s third-most indebted country after Greece and Italy, nearly double the 60 percent ceiling mandated by EU fiscal rules.

Lecornu, who was appointed on September 9 after President Emmanuel Macron selected him to replace Francois Bayrou, has inherited a volatile economic landscape. Bayrou, who lasted only nine months as prime minister, was ousted by parliament in a confidence vote over his austerity-driven budget proposals.

The 39-year-old former defense minister must present a new budget to parliament by mid-October, with lawmakers required to vote on the proposal before year-end. Lecornu becomes the country’s fifth prime minister under Macron’s presidency, highlighting the political turbulence surrounding France’s fiscal challenges.

In meetings with union leaders this week, Lecornu described himself as the weakest prime minister of the Fifth Republic, acknowledging the precarious political position he faces. His minority support in parliament leaves him vulnerable despite the executive power traditionally held by French prime ministers under the 1958 constitution.

His predecessor had proposed 44 billion euros in savings to address the EU’s largest budget deficit and stabilize France’s spiraling debt trajectory. Economists warn that drastic spending cuts could trigger social unrest, potentially leading to another government collapse.

Public anger continues escalating, with unions calling nationwide demonstrations for October 2, building on protests that drew hundreds of thousands to the streets last week. Critics accuse Macron’s administration of imposing austerity measures on ordinary citizens while protecting wealthy taxpayers from comparable sacrifices.

France’s credit rating has come under scrutiny, with Fitch downgrading the country’s rating amid the ongoing political crisis. International markets have begun demanding higher premiums for French sovereign debt, increasing financing costs as investors express concern about the nation’s fiscal trajectory.

Economists attribute the deficit expansion to extraordinary pandemic spending, inflation-offsetting subsidies, and unfunded tax reductions. “This deficit is not only a crisis deficit, it’s also structural,” said Mathieu Plane, deputy director of analysis and forecasting at the OFCE economic institute.

Budget negotiations reveal the scale of political division facing Lecornu. Right-wing opposition parties demand 35 billion euros in savings, while left-wing factions accept no more than 22 billion in cuts. This fundamental disagreement complicates efforts to forge consensus on deficit reduction measures.

Francois Ecalle, president of public finance specialist site Fipeco, warned the country cannot currently stabilize its debt trajectory. He advocates combining spending cuts with tax increases, particularly targeting higher-income earners to address both fiscal and social concerns.

Despite the fiscal challenges, INSEE projected GDP growth of 0.8 percent for 2025, slightly above previous government estimates. However, rising interest payments on government debt continue pressuring the budget as borrowing costs increase with higher interest rates on new bond issuances.

As nationwide protests approach and international markets monitor developments closely, Lecornu faces the challenge of restoring fiscal discipline while avoiding the political fate of his predecessor.