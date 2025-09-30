Fragmented African Markets Trap MSMEs in Local Boundaries, Says GEA Chief

Africa’s small businesses remain stuck in isolated markets despite grand promises of continental integration, and the head of Ghana’s enterprise development agency isn’t mincing words about why. Margaret Ansei, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA), has called out fragmented markets and disjointed regulations as the primary culprits blocking Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) from meaningful growth.

Speaking at a recent stakeholder forum, Ansei painted a stark picture of the challenge. MSMEs employ over 80% of Ghana’s workforce and contribute significantly to national GDP, yet they can’t expand beyond local boundaries because regulatory frameworks across African countries remain stubbornly incompatible. It’s like trying to build a highway system where each district uses different road standards—technically possible, but practically exhausting.

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) was supposed to change that. Launched with considerable fanfare as the world’s largest free trade zone by number of participating countries, it promised to create a single market for goods and services across 1.4 billion people. But the reality on the ground tells a different story. MSMEs still face inconsistent regulatory frameworks, overlapping trade policies, and a lack of harmonized standards that make cross-border commerce feel more like an obstacle course than an opportunity.

Ansei didn’t hold back in her assessment. “Until we dismantle these barriers, African MSMEs will remain trapped in small, isolated markets, unable to benefit from economies of scale or attract meaningful investment,” she said. That’s not just rhetorical concern—it reflects the lived experience of thousands of entrepreneurs who’ve tried expanding across borders only to drown in conflicting paperwork, divergent certification requirements, and unpredictable customs procedures.

The stakes go beyond individual business frustration. When African MSMEs can’t scale, the continent forfeits the economic multiplier effects that come with regional value chains. Jobs that could exist in Ghana end up elsewhere. Investment that could flow to productive enterprises gets diverted to markets with clearer rules. And Africa’s much-discussed demographic dividend—that massive young population that could drive economic transformation—remains largely untapped potential rather than realized prosperity.

Market fragmentation also compounds other chronic MSME challenges. Limited access to finance becomes even more limiting when businesses can’t demonstrate scalability across markets. Weak digital infrastructure feels more burdensome when each country maintains separate systems that don’t communicate with each other. Policy misalignment in areas like fintech regulation threatens to undermine AfCFTA’s goals entirely, as modern cross-border trade increasingly depends on digital payment systems that work seamlessly across borders.

Ansei emphasized that MSMEs aren’t just businesses—they’re lifelines. “They are the heartbeat of our economy,” she said. But heartbeats need functioning circulatory systems, and Africa’s economic circulation remains clogged by bureaucratic plaque. The contradiction is jarring: continental leaders routinely celebrate African integration at summits while their regulatory agencies maintain the very barriers that prevent integration from materializing.

So what’s the way forward? Ansei called on governments, regional blocs, and development partners to intensify efforts in harmonizing trade rules, standardizing procedures, and building stronger regional value chains. That sounds straightforward until you consider the political economy challenges involved. Countries guard regulatory sovereignty jealously, even when that sovereignty translates into economic stagnation for their own businesses.

GEA’s BizBox Project, developed in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, offers one model for preparing MSMEs for cross-border readiness. The initiative aims to create 250,000 dignified jobs while equipping small businesses with tools to operate seamlessly across markets. That’s the kind of practical intervention that could make a difference if scaled appropriately and supported by actual regulatory harmonization.

Ansei also touched on inclusivity, framing it not as charity but as smart economics. “When women thrive, families thrive. When young people are empowered, communities grow. But for this to happen, we must integrate our markets and lower trade barriers,” she said. The gender dimension matters particularly in African MSMEs, where women own a significant share of small businesses but face additional barriers in accessing cross-border opportunities.

The timing of these comments is worth noting. AfCFTA recently launched a 2025 Digital Innovation Challenge specifically aimed at empowering young African innovators to develop solutions addressing cross-border trade barriers for MSMEs. That suggests continental institutions recognize the problem exists, even if solutions remain elusive.

Whether recognition translates into action depends largely on political will at national levels. Regional integration requires countries to cede some regulatory authority to harmonized frameworks—something governments historically resist, especially when domestic political pressures favor protectionism. Until that calculus changes, MSMEs will likely continue navigating the fragmented landscape Ansei described.

For Ghanaian businesses eyeing expansion into Côte d’Ivoire, Nigeria, or Burkina Faso, the message is clear enough: the obstacles aren’t going away quickly. But the pressure from voices like Ansei’s might eventually force the regulatory alignment that Africa’s economic transformation demands. The question is whether that happens fast enough to matter for the current generation of entrepreneurs.