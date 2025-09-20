Fourth Weekly Market Fire Exposes Accra Access Crisis

Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) demands urban planning overhaul after Madina Market blaze highlights emergency response constraints affecting capital’s trading centers.

Ghana’s firefighting capacity faces mounting pressure as the fourth market fire in seven days struck Accra early Friday morning, exposing critical infrastructure deficiencies that repeatedly hamper emergency response efforts across the capital’s commercial hubs.

The latest incident at Madina Market began around 1:00 a.m. on September 19, 2025, requiring four fire tenders to contain the blaze that threatened a one-storey warehouse and surrounding structures. Eyewitnesses confirmed the fire started around 1:00 a.m., sending thick clouds of smoke into the night sky, while firefighters struggled with accessibility challenges that delayed their response.

Greater Accra Regional Fire Commander Assistant Chief Fire Officer I (ACFO I) Rashid Nisawu described the recurring accessibility problems as a “grave concern” that amplifies destruction during emergency situations. The commander emphasized that inadequate maneuvering space for fire tenders creates serious operational risks whenever disasters strike trading centers.

The Madina incident follows a devastating pattern that began September 13 when a fire at Accra Timber Market led to the arrest of a suspect who allegedly left unattended rubbish burning. The GNFS attributed that blaze to human negligence, while the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) suspended all reconstruction works pending investigation.

Nisawu has consistently advocated for comprehensive market redesign, warning in April that fire outbreaks will persist unless urgent measures prevent vendors from living, cooking, and storing flammable materials in market spaces. His observations reflect broader challenges affecting Ghana’s urban planning approach to commercial infrastructure.

The fire service commander’s criticism extends to construction standards, noting that despite previous reconstruction efforts, markets remain vulnerable due to continued use of wooden structures such as wawa boards and plywood. This structural vulnerability compounds accessibility problems that prevent effective emergency response.

Market fires have become a persistent crisis across Ghana, with Parliament acknowledging multiple fire outbreaks affecting constituencies, requiring legislative intervention. The pattern demonstrates systemic failures in urban planning, emergency preparedness, and market management that extend beyond Accra’s boundaries.

Friday’s Madina fire fortunately resulted in no casualties, though traders expressed devastation about recurring incidents affecting their livelihoods. The affected merchants emphasized that limited emergency access not only worsens damage but undermines business confidence in market safety standards.

GNFS has called for municipal and district assemblies to undertake comprehensive re-engineering of market spaces, creating proper access routes that enable faster response times while reducing destruction during future emergencies. These recommendations align with broader urban planning reforms needed to modernize Ghana’s commercial infrastructure.

The accessibility crisis reflects inadequate consideration of emergency services during market development and expansion phases. Many trading centers evolved organically without incorporating fire safety requirements, creating maze-like layouts that trap emergency vehicles during critical response periods.

Recent incidents have prompted renewed discussions about market modernization, including installation of fire hydrants, demarcation of pathways, and use of fire-resistant construction materials. Fire officials have specifically called for borehole installation and improved pathway demarcation at major markets like Kantamanto.

The economic impact extends beyond immediate property damage, affecting thousands of traders who depend on market operations for their livelihoods. Recurring fires disrupt supply chains, destroy inventory, and force lengthy rebuilding processes that strain both vendors and customers.

GNFS data suggests many market fires result from preventable causes, including electrical faults, unattended cooking fires, and inadequate waste management. However, structural design limitations prevent effective containment once blazes begin, leading to more extensive damage than necessary.

As investigations continue into Friday’s Madina incident, the pattern of weekly market fires underscores urgent need for comprehensive urban planning review. The crisis demands coordinated response from municipal authorities, fire services, and market associations to prevent future disasters.

The accessibility challenge facing emergency responders represents broader infrastructure deficiencies that compromise public safety across Ghana’s urban centers. Without systematic reform addressing both structural design and emergency access requirements, market fires will likely continue threatening lives and livelihoods throughout the capital.