Fourth Estate LIED:NLA Never Paid GHC 37 million as Profit for the State in 2018

It is absolutely FALSE that NLA made a profit of GHC 37 million for the State in 2018. Fourth Estate LIED.

How do you make a Profit as a company when you haven’t finished paying winners of national lotto, paying commission to LMCs, and paying outstanding fees to Technical Service Providers in 2018?

NLA in 2018 rather transferred an amount of GHC 33.9million(GHC 33, 927, 000) to the State through the Consolidated Fund. At the same period NLA was indebted to winners of national lotto, Lotto Marketing Companies and Technical Service Providers.

The provisional NLA-KGL deal was signed in November 2019, so how could it affect NLA’s profit in the year 2019?

In 2019, first year of the NLA-KGL deal, NLA transferred GHC 16.9 million(GHC 16, 962, 000) to the Consolidated Fund for the State largely due to the: recorded figures of Higher Winning-Ratios exceeding over 80%, COVID-19 pandemic affecting sales in the lotto Kiosks, increase in the number of employees of NLA, payments of commission, payments of Technical Service Providers Fees, and increase activities of illegal lottery operations across the country.

In 2014, NLA transferred an amount of GHC 11.8 million(GHC 11, 850,000) to the State through the Consolidated Fund. Was KGL operating in 2014 too?

Maybe “agendapreneurs”, Fourth Estate and Sulemana Briamah can determine whether KGL was operating in 2014 or not.

Issued by: Razak Kojo Opoku (PhD)