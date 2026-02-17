Fourteen Dead in Kebbi Wedding Boat Accident

Fourteen people died after a boat carrying wedding guests capsized in Yauri Local Government Area of Kebbi State on Friday afternoon, authorities have confirmed.

The accident occurred at Gumbi village in Gumbi Ward on February 13 shortly after passengers had escorted a bride to her husband’s home in Gwarzo village, Ngaski Local Government Area (LGA). The boat overturned while returning from the ceremony, throwing more than 100 passengers into the water.

Thirteen women and one child lost their lives in the incident, according to local government officials. All victims have been buried in accordance with Islamic rites following funeral prayers on Saturday.

Kebbi State Governor Nasir Idris attended the funeral prayers and expressed condolences to bereaved families, the Yauri Emirate and residents of the affected communities. The governor was represented at the ceremony by Yauri Local Government Chairman Abubakar Shuaibu.

Shuaibu urged grieving families to accept the tragedy with faith and patience. He prayed for divine forgiveness for the deceased and eternal rest in paradise.

The cause of the capsizing remains under investigation by local authorities and the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA). Weather conditions at the time of the accident have not been officially reported.

Water transport remains the primary means of movement in Yauri and surrounding riverine communities, particularly for social and commercial activities. The area sits along the Niger River, which forms a natural boundary between Kebbi and Niger states.

The tragedy marks one of the deadliest boat accidents recorded in Yauri in recent years. Previous major incidents in Kebbi State include a June 2025 mishap that killed four people and an October 2023 accident that left 30 passengers missing after a market-bound boat capsized.

Nigeria experiences frequent boat accidents in riverine states during both rainy and dry seasons. Safety experts attribute most incidents to overloading, absence of life jackets, use of rickety vessels and violation of safety guidelines by boat operators.

NIWA has repeatedly urged boat operators to adhere to safety regulations, including maximum passenger capacity limits, mandatory life jacket provision and weather condition assessments before departure. The agency conducts periodic sensitisation campaigns and training programmes for boat operators across riverine communities.

Kebbi State has witnessed multiple boat mishaps along the Niger River corridor connecting communities in Yauri, Ngaski and neighbouring Niger State. The state government has yet to announce additional safety measures following the latest incident.