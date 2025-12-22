Four-Year Term Too Short for Governance — Constitution Review Committee

The Constitution Review Committee has concluded that Ghana’s four-year presidential term is insufficient for meaningful governance, recommending an extension to a five-year tenure.

Chairman of the Committee, Professor Henry Kwasi Prempeh, made this known while presenting the Committee’s report to President John Dramani Mahama on December 22. He explained that the recommendation followed extensive consultations and submissions from eminent Ghanaians, including former presidents.

According to Prof. Prempeh, many contributors argued that a significant portion of the four-year term is lost to administrative transition and political campaigning.

“The claim was that the President spends about six months settling into office and nearly a year campaigning,” he said.

He added that the Committee also observed that a five-year presidential term is increasingly becoming the global standard, offering governments a more realistic timeframe to deliver on their mandates.